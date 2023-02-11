Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ Tennessee State
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 12-14; Tennessee State 15-11
What to Know
The Tennessee State Tigers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Gentry Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Everything went the Tigers' way against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday as they made off with an 85-65 win.
Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Tennessee Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee Tech enjoyed a cozy 84-69 victory over Southern Indiana.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Tennessee State came up short against the Golden Eagles in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 71-63. Maybe the Tigers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.86
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Feb 24, 2022 - Tennessee State 92 vs. Tennessee Tech 56
- Jan 17, 2022 - Tennessee State 80 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 18, 2021 - Tennessee State 91 vs. Tennessee Tech 86
- Jan 16, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 74 vs. Tennessee State 71
- Feb 15, 2020 - Tennessee State 70 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Feb 01, 2020 - Tennessee State 72 vs. Tennessee Tech 67
- Jan 17, 2019 - Tennessee State 79 vs. Tennessee Tech 62
- Jan 03, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 66 vs. Tennessee State 64
- Feb 22, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 69 vs. Tennessee State 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 87 vs. Tennessee State 81
- Feb 09, 2017 - Tennessee State 72 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Jan 19, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. Tennessee State 74
- Feb 10, 2016 - Tennessee State 85 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Jan 28, 2016 - Tennessee Tech 81 vs. Tennessee State 79