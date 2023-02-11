Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 12-14; Tennessee State 15-11

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Gentry Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Everything went the Tigers' way against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Thursday as they made off with an 85-65 win.

Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Tennessee Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee Tech enjoyed a cozy 84-69 victory over Southern Indiana.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Tennessee State came up short against the Golden Eagles in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 71-63. Maybe the Tigers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.86

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Tennessee Tech.