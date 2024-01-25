Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Mercer after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead The Citadel 35-21.

If Mercer keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-11 in no time. On the other hand, The Citadel will have to make due with an 8-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Mercer 8-11, The Citadel 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Mercer is 8-2 against The Citadel since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Mercer and six for The Citadel.

Last Saturday, the Bears couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 87-80. Mercer has struggled against Samford recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored The Citadel last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-63 to the Keydets. The Citadel found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The Bears have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-11.

Mercer is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Everything went Mercer's way against The Citadel in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 as Mercer made off with a 66-41 victory. Will Mercer repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Citadel is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.