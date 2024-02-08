Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for North Texas after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tulsa 35-24.

If North Texas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-9 in no time. On the other hand, Tulsa will have to make due with a 12-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: North Texas 12-9, Tulsa 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

North Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored North Texas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 60-55 to the Bulls.

The losing side was boosted by Jason Edwards, who scored 31 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Tulsa and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Owls on the road and fell 102-70. Tulsa found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the loss, Tulsa got a solid performance out of PJ Haggerty, who scored 25 points. Haggerty is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Less helpful for Tulsa was Cobe Williams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Mean Green have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-9 record this season. As for the Golden Hurricane, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 12-9.

Looking forward, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

North Texas is a 5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.