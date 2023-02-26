Who's Playing

UCF @ Tulsa

Current Records: UCF 15-12; Tulsa 5-22

What to Know

The UCF Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Knights and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The point spread favored UCF on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the South Florida Bulls 82-75. UCF's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 18 points, and guard Ithiel Horton, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Tulsa as they fell 62-60 to the East Carolina Pirates on Tuesday. Guard Brandon Betson (20 points) was the top scorer for Tulsa.

Everything came up roses for UCF at home against the Golden Hurricane in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as the squad secured a 96-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knights since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch