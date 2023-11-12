Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Maryland 1-1, UAB 0-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will face off against the UAB Blazers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Maryland found out the hard way on Friday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 64-61.

Despite the loss, Maryland had strong showings from Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jahmir Young, who earned 18 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UAB on Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Tigers. UAB has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UAB's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Efrem Johnson, who earned 17 points, and Eric Gaines who earned 18 points along with 4 steals.

The Terrapins' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Blazers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.