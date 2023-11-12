Who's Playing
Maryland Terrapins @ UAB Blazers
Current Records: Maryland 1-1, UAB 0-2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Maryland Terrapins will face off against the UAB Blazers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Maryland found out the hard way on Friday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 64-61.
Despite the loss, Maryland had strong showings from Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jahmir Young, who earned 18 points along with 7 assists.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UAB on Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Tigers. UAB has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
UAB's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Efrem Johnson, who earned 17 points, and Eric Gaines who earned 18 points along with 4 steals.
The Terrapins' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Blazers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.