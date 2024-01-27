Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-14, UMBC 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

UMBC and New Hamp. couldn't quite live up to the 169.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Retrievers took a 64-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UMBC has scored all season.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 70-55 bruising from the Bulldogs. N.J. Tech has struggled against Bryant recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Retrievers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they bumped their record down to 4-14 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

UMBC beat N.J. Tech 72-63 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will UMBC repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMBC has won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.J. Tech.