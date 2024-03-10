Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Temple 11-19, UTSA 11-19

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Temple has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UTSA Convocation Center.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Temple found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Owls lost to the Blazers, and the Owls lost bad. The score wound up at 100-72.

Zion Stanford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points.

Temple struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UTSA made the experts look like fools on Saturday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of SMU. They snuck past the Mustangs with a 77-73 victory. The victory was familiar territory for UTSA who now have three in a row.

UTSA's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 33 points. Ivy-Curry has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was PJ Carter, who scored 23 points.

The Owls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season. As for the Roadrunners, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 11-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Temple was able to grind out a solid win over UTSA when the teams last played back in February, winning 83-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Temple since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.