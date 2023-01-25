Who's Playing
George Mason @ VCU
Current Records: George Mason 12-8; VCU 15-5
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots lost both of their matches to the VCU Rams last season on scores of 70-85 and 66-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Patriots and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
After constant struggles on the road, GMU has finally found some success away from home. They beat the Rhode Island Rams 79-72 this past Saturday. GMU can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU captured a comfortable 74-62 victory. Five players on VCU scored in the double digits: forward Jamir Watkins (15), guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (14), forward Brandon Johns Jr. (12), guard Jayden Nunn (11), and guard David Shriver (10).
The Patriots are now 12-8 while VCU sits at 15-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: GMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for GMU, VCU comes into the game boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.7.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
VCU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against George Mason.
- Feb 23, 2022 - VCU 72 vs. George Mason 66
- Feb 12, 2022 - VCU 85 vs. George Mason 70
- Feb 20, 2021 - George Mason 79 vs. VCU 76
- Jan 06, 2021 - VCU 66 vs. George Mason 61
- Feb 12, 2020 - George Mason 72 vs. VCU 67
- Jan 05, 2020 - VCU 72 vs. George Mason 59
- Mar 05, 2019 - VCU 71 vs. George Mason 36
- Feb 02, 2019 - VCU 79 vs. George Mason 63
- Feb 28, 2018 - George Mason 81 vs. VCU 80
- Jan 27, 2018 - VCU 84 vs. George Mason 76
- Mar 10, 2017 - VCU 71 vs. George Mason 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - VCU 72 vs. George Mason 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - VCU 73 vs. George Mason 64
- Feb 24, 2016 - George Mason 76 vs. VCU 69
- Jan 02, 2016 - VCU 71 vs. George Mason 47