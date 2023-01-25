Who's Playing

George Mason @ VCU

Current Records: George Mason 12-8; VCU 15-5

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots lost both of their matches to the VCU Rams last season on scores of 70-85 and 66-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Patriots and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

After constant struggles on the road, GMU has finally found some success away from home. They beat the Rhode Island Rams 79-72 this past Saturday. GMU can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU captured a comfortable 74-62 victory. Five players on VCU scored in the double digits: forward Jamir Watkins (15), guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (14), forward Brandon Johns Jr. (12), guard Jayden Nunn (11), and guard David Shriver (10).

The Patriots are now 12-8 while VCU sits at 15-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: GMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for GMU, VCU comes into the game boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against George Mason.