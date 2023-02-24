Who's Playing

Richmond @ VCU

Current Records: Richmond 14-14; VCU 21-7

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders and the VCU Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Stuart Siegel Center. The Spiders will be seeking to avenge the 74-62 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 20th.

The Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Richmond proved too difficult a challenge. Richmond came out on top in a nail-biter against Saint Louis, sneaking past 81-78. Richmond got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyler Burton (20), forward Matt Grace (18), guard Jason Nelson (17), and guard Jason Roche (10).

Meanwhile, VCU took their contest against the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Tuesday by a conclusive 88-63 score. The Rams can attribute much of their success to guard Jayden Nunn, who shot 7-for-7 from downtown and finished with 31 points.

The Spiders are expected to lose this next one by 9. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Richmond's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped Richmond to 14-14 and VCU to 21-7. In Richmond's victory, Tyler Burton had 20 points along with nine boards and Matt Grace had 18 points and five assists. We'll see if VCU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 9-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Richmond.