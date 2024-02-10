Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-18, Weber State 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against the Wildcats since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. Sacramento State is staggering into the contest hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while the Wildcats will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 24.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Sacramento State found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Bengals, falling 68-40. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Sacramento State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats earned a 84-72 win over the Vikings on Thursday.

The Hornets dropped their record down to 6-18 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.6 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 15-9.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Weber State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Wildcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 71-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacramento State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Weber State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.