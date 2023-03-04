Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ Western Carolina
Regular Season Records: E. Tennessee State 12-19; Western Carolina 17-14
What to Know
The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the Western Carolina Catamounts are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the second round of the Southern Conference Tourney.
The UNCG Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Buccaneers proved too difficult a challenge. E. Tennessee State escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. Their forward Jaden Seymour filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Western Carolina had enough points to win and then some against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday, taking their game 85-66. Western Carolina can attribute much of their success to guard Vonterius Woolbright, who posted a triple-double on 14 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds, and guard Tre Jackson, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and five rebounds. That's Woolbright's first triple-double of the season.
E. Tennessee State was close but no cigar when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they fell 68-66 to Western Carolina. Can the Buccaneers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Western Carolina.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Western Carolina 68 vs. E. Tennessee State 66
- Jan 04, 2023 - Western Carolina 71 vs. E. Tennessee State 60
- Feb 02, 2022 - Western Carolina 87 vs. E. Tennessee State 84
- Jan 10, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 87 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Jan 20, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 59 vs. Western Carolina 48
- Dec 30, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 86 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Mar 08, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 97 vs. Western Carolina 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 68 vs. Western Carolina 67
- Jan 18, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 85 vs. Western Carolina 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. Western Carolina 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 91 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. Western Carolina 61
- Jan 20, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 66 vs. Western Carolina 50
- Feb 25, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 68 vs. Western Carolina 52
- Jan 14, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Western Carolina 52
- Feb 15, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 83 vs. Western Carolina 77
- Jan 02, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 82 vs. Western Carolina 66