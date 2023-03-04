Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Western Carolina

Regular Season Records: E. Tennessee State 12-19; Western Carolina 17-14

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the Western Carolina Catamounts are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the second round of the Southern Conference Tourney.

The UNCG Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Buccaneers proved too difficult a challenge. E. Tennessee State escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. Their forward Jaden Seymour filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina had enough points to win and then some against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday, taking their game 85-66. Western Carolina can attribute much of their success to guard Vonterius Woolbright, who posted a triple-double on 14 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds, and guard Tre Jackson, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and five rebounds. That's Woolbright's first triple-double of the season.

E. Tennessee State was close but no cigar when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they fell 68-66 to Western Carolina. Can the Buccaneers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Western Carolina.