Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 3-2, Western Kentucky 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 5:00 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, the Colonels made off with a 77-76 victory over the Trojans.

Western Kentucky has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 20 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 101-77 margin over the Tigers.

The Colonels now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Hilltoppers, they pushed their record up to 5-3 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Eastern Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.2 points per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against Western Kentucky in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 66-60. Can Eastern Kentucky avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Eastern Kentucky.