Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Liberty 11-4, Western Kentucky 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Liberty Flames are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at E.A. Diddle Arena. Western Kentucky is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Even though Abilene Chr. scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Western Kentucky still came out on top. The Hilltoppers had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 86-84.

Liberty has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 22 points or more this season. They took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 88-46 victory over the Bulldogs. The victory was just what Liberty needed coming off of a 101-56 loss in their prior matchup.

The Hilltoppers' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Flames, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Western Kentucky and Liberty are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Liberty struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.