Who's Playing

Akron @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Akron 12-6; Western Michigan 6-12

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Akron Zips are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Akron winning the first 74-73 at home and the Broncos taking the second 61-57.

WMU was just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 71-70 to the Ball State Cardinals. The defeat was just more heartbreak for WMU, who fell 64-63 when the teams previously met last March.

Meanwhile, Akron strolled past the Central Michigan Chippewas with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 69-51.

WMU is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Broncos are now 6-12 while the Zips sit at 12-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Akron's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Zips are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Akron have won nine out of their last 11 games against Western Michigan.