Who's Playing
UCF @ Wichita State
Current Records: UCF 13-9; Wichita State 12-11
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Wichita State Shockers and the UCF Knights at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 97 points combined.
Wichita State strolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 86-75. Four players on the Shockers scored in the double digits: guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (19), guard Jaykwon Walton (17), forward James Rojas (17), and forward Kenny Pohto (12).
Meanwhile, UCF came up short against the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday, falling 73-64. Despite the loss, UCF got a solid performance out of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.
Wichita State's victory lifted them to 12-11 while UCF's defeat dropped them down to 13-9. James Rojas will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 17 points along with nine rebounds on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UCF's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won eight out of their last ten games against UCF.
- Dec 28, 2022 - UCF 52 vs. Wichita State 45
- Feb 08, 2022 - UCF 71 vs. Wichita State 66
- Jan 26, 2022 - Wichita State 84 vs. UCF 79
- Feb 10, 2021 - Wichita State 61 vs. UCF 60
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wichita State 93 vs. UCF 88
- Feb 13, 2020 - Wichita State 75 vs. UCF 58
- Jan 25, 2020 - Wichita State 87 vs. UCF 79
- Jan 16, 2019 - Wichita State 75 vs. UCF 67
- Mar 01, 2018 - Wichita State 75 vs. UCF 71
- Jan 25, 2018 - Wichita State 81 vs. UCF 62