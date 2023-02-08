Who's Playing

UCF @ Wichita State

Current Records: UCF 13-9; Wichita State 12-11

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Wichita State Shockers and the UCF Knights at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 97 points combined.

Wichita State strolled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 86-75. Four players on the Shockers scored in the double digits: guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (19), guard Jaykwon Walton (17), forward James Rojas (17), and forward Kenny Pohto (12).

Meanwhile, UCF came up short against the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday, falling 73-64. Despite the loss, UCF got a solid performance out of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.

Wichita State's victory lifted them to 12-11 while UCF's defeat dropped them down to 13-9. James Rojas will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 17 points along with nine rebounds on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UCF's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won eight out of their last ten games against UCF.