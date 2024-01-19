Halftime Report

Campbell needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against William & Mary.

If Campbell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-9 in no time. On the other hand, William & Mary will have to make due with a 7-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Campbell 8-9, William & Mary 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Campbell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Campbell Fighting Camels and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Campbell in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, the Fighting Camels made off with a 69-68 victory over the Pride.

Meanwhile, the Tribe were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 63-59 to the Seawolves.

The Fighting Camels' win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Tribe, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

Odds

William & Mary is a 4.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.