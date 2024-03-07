Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Rutgers 15-14, Wisconsin 18-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rutgers and the Badgers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 82 points the game before, Rutgers faltered in their matchup on Sunday. They fell 67-56 to the Cornhuskers.

Rutgers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jeremiah Williams, who scored 14 points along with three steals. Less helpful for Rutgers was Aundre Hyatt's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Wisconsin and the Fighting Illini on Saturday hardly resembled the 61-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Badgers took a 91-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Illini. Wisconsin has struggled against the Fighting Illini recently, as their contest on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Wisconsin saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Wahl, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Klesmit, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights dropped their record down to 15-14 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Badgers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-11 record this season.

Rutgers took their victory against the Badgers in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 78-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rutgers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wisconsin and Rutgers both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.