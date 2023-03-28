Who's Playing

North Texas @ Wisconsin

Regular Season Records: North Texas 29-7; Wisconsin 20-14

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 28 at Orleans Arena in the fourth round of the NIT.

North Texas earned some more postseason success in their contest last Tuesday. They managed a 65-59 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Guard Tylor Perry (23 points) was the top scorer for the Mean Green.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-58 victory over the Oregon Ducks last week. The Badgers' guard Max Klesmit filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Texas is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Texas comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.7. Less enviably, Wisconsin is 23rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.