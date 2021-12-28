Who's Playing

Connecticut @ No. 18 Xavier

Current Records: Connecticut 10-3; Xavier 11-2

What to Know

The #18 Xavier Musketeers and the Connecticut Huskies are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Cintas Center. The Musketeers are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The contest between Xavier and the Villanova Wildcats last Tuesday was not particularly close, with Xavier falling 71-58. Guard Paul Scruggs had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, UConn was able to grind out a solid win over the Marquette Golden Eagles last week, winning 78-70. UConn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard R.J. Cole, who had 20 points and seven assists, and guard Tyrese Martin, who had 25 points along with six rebounds.

Xavier is now 11-2 while the Huskies sit at 10-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Musketeers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.70%, which places them 34th in college basketball. But UConn is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 28th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives UConn a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier and Connecticut both have one win in their last two games.