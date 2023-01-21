Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Xavier
Current Records: Georgetown 5-14; Xavier 15-4
What to Know
The #8 Xavier Musketeers are 10-3 against the Georgetown Hoyas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Xavier and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Cintas Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The point spread favored the Musketeers on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 73-72 to the DePaul Blue Demons. The loss was just more heartbreak for Xavier, who fell 69-65 when the teams previously met last February. Guard Colby Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for Xavier; Jones finished with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: Georgetown was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 77-73 to the Villanova Wildcats. Guard Primo Spears (19 points) and guard Jordan Riley (18 points) were the top scorers for the Hoyas.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. If Georgetown want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Musketeers' forward Jack Nunge, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards, and forward Zach Freemantle, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Musketeers slightly, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 19.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Xavier have won ten out of their last 13 games against Georgetown.
- Dec 16, 2022 - Xavier 102 vs. Georgetown 89
- Mar 05, 2022 - Xavier 97 vs. Georgetown 75
- Mar 02, 2021 - Georgetown 72 vs. Xavier 66
- Mar 01, 2020 - Xavier 66 vs. Georgetown 63
- Jan 22, 2020 - Xavier 66 vs. Georgetown 57
- Jan 31, 2019 - Georgetown 80 vs. Xavier 73
- Jan 09, 2019 - Xavier 81 vs. Georgetown 75
- Feb 21, 2018 - Xavier 89 vs. Georgetown 77
- Feb 03, 2018 - Xavier 96 vs. Georgetown 91
- Jan 22, 2017 - Xavier 86 vs. Georgetown 75
- Dec 31, 2016 - Xavier 81 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 20, 2016 - Xavier 88 vs. Georgetown 70
- Jan 19, 2016 - Georgetown 81 vs. Xavier 72