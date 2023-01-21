Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Xavier

Current Records: Georgetown 5-14; Xavier 15-4

What to Know

The #8 Xavier Musketeers are 10-3 against the Georgetown Hoyas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Xavier and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Cintas Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread favored the Musketeers on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 73-72 to the DePaul Blue Demons. The loss was just more heartbreak for Xavier, who fell 69-65 when the teams previously met last February. Guard Colby Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for Xavier; Jones finished with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: Georgetown was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 77-73 to the Villanova Wildcats. Guard Primo Spears (19 points) and guard Jordan Riley (18 points) were the top scorers for the Hoyas.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. If Georgetown want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Musketeers' forward Jack Nunge, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards, and forward Zach Freemantle, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Musketeers slightly, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier have won ten out of their last 13 games against Georgetown.