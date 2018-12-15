Drive Chart
SDST
NDST

No Text

Stick leads NDSU over Jackrabbits, into FCS title game

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

FARGO, N.D. (AP) Quarterback Easton Stick and the North Dakota State football team gave a rousing going-away present to their beloved coach during his last game in the Fargodome.

Stick ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to help North Dakota State defeat rival South Dakota State 44-21 Friday night in an FCS semifinal game the players dedicated to Bison coach Chris Klieman, who is headed for Kansas State.

Bruce Anderson added two rushing touchdowns for the undefeated and top-seeded Bison (14-0), who will be seeking their seventh FCS title in the last eight years. North Dakota State led 14-7 at intermission and then won a shootout in the second half.

Klieman has received overwhelming support from the team the community for his move to Kansas State. One of the loudest ovations came with about five minutes left when the big screens at the stadium flashed a picture of a fan holding a sign that said, ''Thank you coach.'' As the final seconds ticked away, players came up to Klieman and told him that the victory was for him.

''I am happy for him. He is a player's coach,'' NDSU running back Seth Wilson said.

''Never underestimate the power of people who live for each other and support each other,'' Klieman said. ''All the things that happened this week galvanized that locker room.''

Stick, a first-team AP All-American selection, finished with 316 total yards. He was 12-of-15 passing for 169 yards and no interceptions, but it was his bulldog running that put the game away, especially when three Bison backs went out with minor injuries as the game wore on. Klieman said coaches put in more running plays for Stick this week and the quarterback ''was not going to be denied'' against the Jackrabbits.

''Easton Stick is the best player in college football. Period,'' Klieman said. ''We're lucky to have him.''

South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said Stick was the difference in the game, helped by an offensive line that wore down the Jacks.

''It was a great performance,'' Stiegelmeier said of Stick. ''We know him pretty well obviously.''

Stick, who has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine game, said he was happy that Klieman called his number so often.

''That was the most fun I ever had playing football,'' Stick said.

The Bison amassed 608 total yards, including 439 rushing. Anderson and fellow running backs Wilson and Adam Cofield combined for another 242 yards on the ground. Wilson set the tone for the Bison on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when he ran 78 yards to the South Dakota State 3, leading to a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

''That really changed the momentum,'' Stiegelmeier said. ''It was a basic play.''

South Dakota State scored a touchdown on its next possession but the Bison got the breathing room they need with Anderson's two scoring runs of 14 and 41 yards.

Taryn Christion threw for a pair of touchdowns for South Dakota State (10-3) and Pierre Strong Jr. ran for 135 yards and one score.

The victory capped a whirlwind week for the Bison football program, which lost Klieman to Kansas State and then promoted defensive coordinator Matt Entz to the top job. Klieman will coach the Bison in the Jan. 5 title game in Frisco, Texas.

''I can't thank (Bison athletic director) Matt Larsen enough for letting me finish this journey with these guys,'' Klieman added.

The Jackrabbits are 0-4 against the Bison in the playoffs. They lost for the second straight year in the semifinals.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:05
38-G.Wegner incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
21
44
Touchdown 4:13
12-E.Stick runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
38
yds
01:24
pos
21
44
Field Goal 7:04
36-C.Pedersen 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
51
yds
00:00
pos
21
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 0:36
3-T.Christion complete to 15-C.Johnson. 15-C.Johnson runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
02:56
pos
20
35
Point After TD 3:32
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 3:42
8-B.Anderson runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
50
yds
01:10
pos
14
34
Point After TD 5:52
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 5:58
12-E.Stick complete to 8-B.Anderson. 8-B.Anderson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
100
yds
04:59
pos
14
27
Point After TD 10:57
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 11:01
3-T.Christion complete to 88-B.Kunz. 88-B.Kunz runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:24
pos
13
21
Point After TD 14:25
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 14:30
8-B.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:43
12-E.Stick runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
64
yds
01:37
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:00
20-P.Strong runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
04:11
pos
6
7
Point After TD 5:11
36-C.Pedersen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:16
12-E.Stick runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
90
yds
05:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 25
Rushing 10 15
Passing 6 10
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-10
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 343 608
Total Plays 58 64
Avg Gain 5.9 9.5
Net Yards Rushing 175 439
Rush Attempts 31 49
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 9.0
Net Yards Passing 168 169
Comp. - Att. 11-27 12-15
Yards Per Pass 6.2 11.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-32 9-70
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-40.0 2-47.5
Return Yards 75 89
Punts - Returns 1-11 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 3-64 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-33
Kicking 3/4 6/7
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jackrabbits 10-3 7014021
Bison 14-0 7721944
NDST -11.5, O/U 51.5
FargoDome Fargo, ND
 168 PASS YDS 169
175 RUSH YDS 439
343 TOTAL YDS 608
Jackrabbits
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 180 2 1 114.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 3020 32 8 158.9
T. Christion 10/26 180 2 1
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Johnson 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 135 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 1116 11
P. Strong Jr. 20 135 1 30
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 333 6
T. Christion 10 32 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 1332 17
C. Johnson 3 89 1 52
I. Hill 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
I. Hill 2 44 0 47
Ja. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 147 3
Ja. Brown 1 19 0 19
A. Anderson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 718 7
A. Anderson 1 16 0 16
B. Kunz 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 343 3
B. Kunz 2 10 1 8
T. Christion 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Christion 1 2 0 2
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 1
P. Strong Jr. 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Vinatieri 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
14/21 66/71
C. Vinatieri 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hale 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 42.5 2
B. Hale 6 40.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 27.2 26 0
C. Johnson 3 21.3 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Harris 18 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
27 3.4 11 0
M. Harris 1 11.0 11 0
Bison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 169 1 0 196.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 2554 26 5 172.6
E. Stick 12/15 169 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Stick 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 147 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 556 14
E. Stick 16 147 3 34
S. Wilson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 201 0
S. Wilson 2 86 0 78
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 79 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 924 9
B. Anderson 9 79 2 41
A. Cofield 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 560 6
A. Cofield 6 77 0 51
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 655 5
T. Brooks 12 48 0 17
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
D. Shepherd 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 940 7
D. Shepherd 4 71 0 25
S. Wilson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
S. Wilson 1 32 0 32
B. Ellefson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 194 8
B. Ellefson 1 15 0 15
N. Jenson 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 263 2
N. Jenson 1 15 0 15
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 199 3
B. Anderson 1 14 1 14
C. Watson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 165 0
C. Watson 2 11 0 7
D. Freeman 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 363 1
D. Freeman 1 8 0 8
P. Sproles 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 1
P. Sproles 1 3 0 3
B. Robbins 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 1
B. Robbins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Tuszka 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Tuszka 1-0 1.0 0
S. Jones 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
R. Grimsley 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Grimsley 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Pedersen 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/13 75/75
C. Pedersen 1/2 32 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Wegner 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 43.2 1
G. Wegner 2 47.5 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Anderson 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 21.9 27 0
B. Anderson 1 27.0 27 0
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 24.2 14 0
T. Brooks 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shepherd 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 15.6 15 0
D. Shepherd 2 7.5 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NDST 35 0:45 4 -1 Punt
12:29 SDST 37 2:08 5 20 Punt
5:11 NDST 35 4:11 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 SDST 30 1:49 3 -1 Punt
7:07 SDST 10 3:47 10 43 Punt
1:43 NDST 35 0:53 5 12 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 NDST 35 3:24 8 65 TD
5:52 NDST 35 0:52 4 -21 Punt
3:32 NDST 35 2:56 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:25 NDST 35 0:41 5 4 Downs
4:05 NDST 35 1:29 9 40 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 NDST 20 0:58 4 0 Punt
10:16 NDST 20 5:00 11 80 TD
0:51 SDST 35 0:06 9 42 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 NDST 30 1:53 4 19 Punt
3:20 NDST 36 1:37 3 64 TD
0:50 NDST 12 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 SDST 35 0:00 3 81 TD
10:57 SDST 35 4:59 13 75 TD
4:52 SDST 50 1:10 3 50 TD
0:27 SDST 35 0:00 15 51 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:37 SDST 38 1:24 3 38 TD
2:29 NDST 38 1:41 4 55
