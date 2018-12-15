|
|
|UTAHST
|NTEXAS
Utah State routs North Texas 52-13 in New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Utah State walked into the New Mexico Bowl with one of its best records in school history but uncertainty. Its head coach, Matt Wells, left to take the Texas Tech job. Interim coach Frank Maile had to prepare the Aggies with an army of graduate assistants and an announcement a new coach was coming next month.
North Texas, meanwhile, was coming into Albuquerque with experienced coach Seth Littrell and highly touted quarterback Mason Fine.
The Aggies pushed those distractions aside Saturday.
Jordan Love threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns and Jalen Greene had six catches for 151 yards and a score to help Utah State rout North Texas 52-13.
Maile directed the Aggies (11-2) even after Utah State announced former head coach Gary Andersen would return. However, Andersen opted not to attend the bowl game and let Maile finish what he started.
Love completed 21 of 43 passes with one interception. D.J. William had two interceptions, helping Utah State ground high-flying North Texas (9-4).
Aaren Vaughns caught two passes for 109 yards and two scores for the Aggies, Gerold Bright ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Darwin Thompson added 93 yards on 21 carries.
Maile said he did his best to get the offense ready. The rest was up the players, he said.
''The guys have lot of efforts to doing their jobs,'' Maile said. The defense is set up for everybody to make plays.''
Love said receivers were able to get open, find space and get yards after the catch. ''We've been doing that all season,'' he said.
Fine was injured in the first quarter, and the Mean Green ended up using four quarterbacks. Jalen Guyton had four catches for 103 yards a score.
Littrell said Utah State was the best team the Mean Green faced all season. ''We didn't have enough in us today to make more plays to have success,'' Littrell said.
When Fine came up limping following a nine-yard run in the first quarter, the whole complexion of game changed. ''I don't ever want to put him in harm's way and he is so tough,'' Littrell said. ''He wants to do everything he can for his teammates. But as the head coach, sometimes enough is enough.''
After the game, North Texas officials announced that Fine had a severe left strained hamstring. This is the second time in three years that Fine most of or all of the Mean Green's bowl game after a shoulder injury kept him out of the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Littrell said Fine left with a ''pretty bad'' hamstring injury but couldn't give more details.
Cornerback Kemon Hall said it was painful to see his teammates injured but players are trained to always be on standby. ''You've always got to stay ready,'' he said. ''You hate to see guys do bad or people get hurt.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UTAH STATE: Maile was tasked with preparing the Aggies with a staff of graduate assistants in coordinator spots. Players had to handle the distractions and constant questions over the future leadership of the Aggies and how it would affect their chances in the bowl game.
NORTH TEXAS: Coach Seth Littrell announced this week he would stay with the Mean Green to build on what he started when he took over a team that was 1-11 in 2015. Since then, he has a 23-17 but has yet to win a bowl game in three straight appearances.
UP NEXT
UTAH STATE: Andersen returns as head coach and takes over a program that is rising. Sophomore quarterback Love and junior running back Bright are returning to build on an offense that broke a school record in touchdowns.
NORTH TEXAS: Fine is expected to return next season as quarterback for his senior year. Many of his favorite receiving targets also are expected to return and they won't have to adjust to a new head coach after all.
---
Associated Press writer Glen Rosales contributed to this report.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|19
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|12-20
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|550
|295
|Total Plays
|83
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|197
|115
|Rush Attempts
|40
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|353
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|21-43
|17-34
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-13
|Penalties - Yards
|7-81
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|4
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.5
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|127
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-78
|1-29
|Int. - Returns
|4-49
|1-0
|Kicking
|8/8
|1/2
|Extra Points
|7/7
|1/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|353
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|197
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|550
|TOTAL YDS
|295
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|21/43
|359
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 8 RB
|G. Bright
|16
|103
|2
|26
|
D. Thompson 5 RB
|D. Thompson
|21
|93
|0
|22
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|2
|3
|1
|9
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Greene 21 WR
|J. Greene
|5
|143
|1
|67
|
A. Vaughns 11 WR
|A. Vaughns
|2
|109
|2
|72
|
R. Tarver 1 WR
|R. Tarver
|4
|33
|1
|13
|
G. Bright 8 RB
|G. Bright
|3
|20
|0
|13
|
S. Scarver 81 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
D. Thompson 5 RB
|D. Thompson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
D. Raymond 87 TE
|D. Raymond
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Heckstall 13 WR
|D. Heckstall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Woodward 9 LB
|D. Woodward
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Wade 4 S
|A. Wade
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Ferguson 23 S
|G. Ferguson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 48 LB
|C. Christiansen
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Galeai 10 LB
|T. Galeai
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Rocquemore 3 S
|J. Rocquemore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gajkowski 15 S
|B. Gajkowski
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 55 DE
|A. Adeoye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 91 DE
|D. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tamaivena 42 LB
|S. Tamaivena
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 47 DE
|L. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 24 DE
|D. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Andersen 94 NT
|C. Andersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|1/1
|42
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hintze 63 K
|T. Hintze
|6
|44.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bright 8 RB
|G. Bright
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
S. Scarver 81 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Martin 17 QB
|K. Martin
|7/12
|110
|1
|0
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|8/12
|59
|0
|0
|
Q. Shanbour 19 QB
|Q. Shanbour
|2/8
|24
|0
|3
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wyche 4 RB
|A. Wyche
|7
|53
|0
|17
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|6
|48
|0
|37
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|14
|35
|1
|7
|
E. Johnson 7 RB
|E. Johnson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|4
|9
|0
|8
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Q. Shanbour 19 QB
|Q. Shanbour
|4
|-3
|0
|6
|
K. Martin 17 QB
|K. Martin
|2
|-21
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Guyton 9 WR
|J. Guyton
|4
|103
|1
|75
|
C. Young 81 WR
|C. Young
|4
|31
|0
|14
|
Q. Jackson 11 WR
|Q. Jackson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Brewer 18 WR
|K. Brewer
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Smith 87 TE
|K. Smith
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Chumley 15 TE
|C. Chumley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Moore 39 DB
|J. Moore
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 24 DB
|T. Robinson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 9 DB
|N. Brooks
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Hamilton 2 DE
|L. Hamilton
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Ejiya 22 LB
|E. Ejiya
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 37 LB
|B. Garner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hall 16 DB
|K. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 48 LB
|J. King
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
U. Tauaalo 15 DT
|U. Tauaalo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 S
|T. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Colvin 95 DL
|C. Colvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Young 49 DL
|R. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 11 DB
|C. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. LeMasters 20 LB
|W. LeMasters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 26 S
|A. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Muhammad 4 S
|K. Muhammad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Hedlund 30 K
|C. Hedlund
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kenworthy 36 P
|A. Kenworthy
|6
|41.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Brewer 18 WR
|K. Brewer
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
-
MTSU
APLST
0
0
1st 11:12 ESPN
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 7:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-3
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+2.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
0
068.5 O/U
-6.5
Fri 12:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
0
049.5 O/U
-12.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
0
075 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
0
060 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
PK
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
0
059.5 O/U
-6
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
0
040 O/U
PK
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
0
055 O/U
+4.5
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
0
048 O/U
+3.5
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:30pm ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
0
067.5 O/U
+1.5
Fri 5:15pm ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Fri 9:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
10FLA
7MICH
0
051 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
NEVADA
0
060.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 1:15pm CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
080.5 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+6.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-3
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074.5 O/U
+8
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
058.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
044 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
055.5 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-13
Tue 8:45pm ESPN