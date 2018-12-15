Drive Chart
UTAHST
NTEXAS

No Text

Utah State routs North Texas 52-13 in New Mexico Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Utah State walked into the New Mexico Bowl with one of its best records in school history but uncertainty. Its head coach, Matt Wells, left to take the Texas Tech job. Interim coach Frank Maile had to prepare the Aggies with an army of graduate assistants and an announcement a new coach was coming next month.

North Texas, meanwhile, was coming into Albuquerque with experienced coach Seth Littrell and highly touted quarterback Mason Fine.

The Aggies pushed those distractions aside Saturday.

Jordan Love threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns and Jalen Greene had six catches for 151 yards and a score to help Utah State rout North Texas 52-13.

Maile directed the Aggies (11-2) even after Utah State announced former head coach Gary Andersen would return. However, Andersen opted not to attend the bowl game and let Maile finish what he started.

Love completed 21 of 43 passes with one interception. D.J. William had two interceptions, helping Utah State ground high-flying North Texas (9-4).

Aaren Vaughns caught two passes for 109 yards and two scores for the Aggies, Gerold Bright ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Darwin Thompson added 93 yards on 21 carries.

Maile said he did his best to get the offense ready. The rest was up the players, he said.

''The guys have lot of efforts to doing their jobs,'' Maile said. The defense is set up for everybody to make plays.''

Love said receivers were able to get open, find space and get yards after the catch. ''We've been doing that all season,'' he said.

Fine was injured in the first quarter, and the Mean Green ended up using four quarterbacks. Jalen Guyton had four catches for 103 yards a score.

Littrell said Utah State was the best team the Mean Green faced all season. ''We didn't have enough in us today to make more plays to have success,'' Littrell said.

When Fine came up limping following a nine-yard run in the first quarter, the whole complexion of game changed. ''I don't ever want to put him in harm's way and he is so tough,'' Littrell said. ''He wants to do everything he can for his teammates. But as the head coach, sometimes enough is enough.''

After the game, North Texas officials announced that Fine had a severe left strained hamstring. This is the second time in three years that Fine most of or all of the Mean Green's bowl game after a shoulder injury kept him out of the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Littrell said Fine left with a ''pretty bad'' hamstring injury but couldn't give more details.

Cornerback Kemon Hall said it was painful to see his teammates injured but players are trained to always be on standby. ''You've always got to stay ready,'' he said. ''You hate to see guys do bad or people get hurt.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UTAH STATE: Maile was tasked with preparing the Aggies with a staff of graduate assistants in coordinator spots. Players had to handle the distractions and constant questions over the future leadership of the Aggies and how it would affect their chances in the bowl game.

NORTH TEXAS: Coach Seth Littrell announced this week he would stay with the Mean Green to build on what he started when he took over a team that was 1-11 in 2015. Since then, he has a 23-17 but has yet to win a bowl game in three straight appearances.

UP NEXT

UTAH STATE: Andersen returns as head coach and takes over a program that is rising. Sophomore quarterback Love and junior running back Bright are returning to build on an offense that broke a school record in touchdowns.

NORTH TEXAS: Fine is expected to return next season as quarterback for his senior year. Many of his favorite receiving targets also are expected to return and they won't have to adjust to a new head coach after all.

---

Associated Press writer Glen Rosales contributed to this report.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:30
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
13
Touchdown 8:30
10-J.Love complete to 1-R.Tarver. 1-R.Tarver runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
105
yds
00:10
pos
51
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:01
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
13
Touchdown 5:05
8-G.Bright runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on NTX Offside declined.
4
plays
42
yds
0:36
pos
44
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 14:50
30-C.Hedlund extra point is no good. blocked by 15-B.Gajkowski.
plays
yds
pos
38
13
Touchdown 15:00
17-K.Martin complete to 9-J.Guyton. 9-J.Guyton runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
38
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:21
62-D.Eberle 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
23
yds
02:58
pos
38
7
Point After TD 8:55
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 9:05
10-J.Love complete to 21-J.Greene. 21-J.Greene runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
67
yds
00:38
pos
34
7
Point After TD 9:43
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 9:53
10-J.Love complete to 11-A.Vaughns. 11-A.Vaughns runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
52
yds
00:27
pos
27
7
Point After TD 12:08
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 12:15
10-J.Love runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
02:45
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:59
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 2:06
8-G.Bright runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:46
pos
13
7
Point After TD 2:52
30-C.Hedlund extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:53
13-D.Torrey runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
04:51
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:20
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:25
10-J.Love complete to 11-A.Vaughns. 11-A.Vaughns runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:35
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 19
Rushing 11 11
Passing 13 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 12-20 2-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 550 295
Total Plays 83 75
Avg Gain 6.6 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 197 115
Rush Attempts 40 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 2.8
Net Yards Passing 353 180
Comp. - Att. 21-43 17-34
Yards Per Pass 8.2 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 2-13
Penalties - Yards 7-81 2-20
Touchdowns 7 2
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-0
Int. Thrown 1 4
Punts - Avg 6-44.5 6-41.3
Return Yards 127 38
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-78 1-29
Int. - Returns 4-49 1-0
Kicking 8/8 1/2
Extra Points 7/7 1/2
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 11-2 14247752
North Texas 9-4 706013
NTEXAS +7.0, O/U 68
Dreamstyle Stadium Albuquerque, NM
 353 PASS YDS 180
197 RUSH YDS 115
550 TOTAL YDS 295
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.8% 359 4 1 145.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 3567 32 6 158.3
J. Love 21/43 359 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 103 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
141 888 10
G. Bright 16 103 2 26
D. Thompson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
153 1044 14
D. Thompson 21 93 0 22
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 63 7
J. Love 2 3 1 9
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Nathan 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Greene 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 143 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 681 6
J. Greene 5 143 1 67
A. Vaughns 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 109 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 581 5
A. Vaughns 2 109 2 72
R. Tarver 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 709 8
R. Tarver 4 33 1 13
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 232 3
G. Bright 3 20 0 13
S. Scarver 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 164 2
S. Scarver 2 17 0 9
D. Thompson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 351 2
D. Thompson 1 15 0 15
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 297 3
J. Nathan 2 12 0 10
D. Raymond 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 345 2
D. Raymond 2 10 0 5
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 150 1
C. Terrell 0 0 0 0
D. Heckstall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Heckstall 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Woodward 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 2 0.0
D. Woodward 8-2 0.0 1
A. Wade 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 4 0.0
A. Wade 7-0 0.0 1
G. Ferguson 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
G. Ferguson 5-1 0.0 0
C. Christiansen 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. Christiansen 5-3 0.0 0
T. Galeai 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 2.0
T. Galeai 4-2 2.0 0
J. Rocquemore 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
J. Rocquemore 3-0 0.0 0
C. Haney 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Haney 3-1 0.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 3-0 0.0 0
B. Gajkowski 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Gajkowski 3-1 0.0 0
A. Adeoye 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Adeoye 3-0 0.0 0
D. Anderson 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tamaivena 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Tamaivena 1-0 0.0 0
L. Lee 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 24 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Baker 0-1 0.0 0
C. Andersen 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Andersen 0-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
D. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
J. Wildman 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wildman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
22/28 75/75
D. Eberle 1/1 42 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hintze 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 40.2 1
T. Hintze 6 44.5 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.0 7 0
G. Bright 1 7.0 7 0
S. Scarver 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 33.7 23 2
S. Scarver 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 8.3 0 1
J. Nathan 1 0.0 0 0
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Martin 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 110 1 0 162.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 125 1 0 167.7
K. Martin 7/12 110 1 0
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 59 0 0 108.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 3793 27 5 149.4
M. Fine 8/12 59 0 0
Q. Shanbour 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 24 0 3 -24.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 53 0 3 27.8
Q. Shanbour 2/8 24 0 3
J. Bean 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
J. Bean 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Wyche 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 112 0
A. Wyche 7 53 0 17
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 363 2
N. Smith 6 48 0 37
D. Torrey 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
175 977 15
D. Torrey 14 35 1 7
E. Johnson 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 64 0
E. Johnson 2 9 0 6
J. Bean 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
J. Bean 4 9 0 8
M. Fine 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 20 2
M. Fine 1 9 0 9
Q. Shanbour 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 89 2
Q. Shanbour 4 -3 0 6
K. Martin 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -21 0
K. Martin 2 -21 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Guyton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 805 6
J. Guyton 4 103 1 75
C. Young 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 182 0
C. Young 4 31 0 14
Q. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
Q. Jackson 1 14 0 14
K. Brewer 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 108 0
K. Brewer 1 12 0 12
K. Smith 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 269 1
K. Smith 2 11 0 9
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 575 4
J. Darden 2 8 0 6
M. Lawrence 32 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 433 2
M. Lawrence 1 7 0 7
D. Torrey 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 205 2
D. Torrey 1 4 0 4
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Hair-Griffin 1 3 0 3
G. White 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
G. White 0 0 0 0
C. Chumley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
C. Chumley 0 0 0 0
N. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 1
N. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moore 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Moore 7-0 0.0 0
T. Robinson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
T. Robinson 6-2 0.0 0
N. Brooks 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 6 0.0
N. Brooks 5-1 0.0 1
L. Hamilton 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
L. Hamilton 5-0 1.0 0
E. Ejiya 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Ejiya 5-2 0.0 0
B. Garner 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Garner 4-1 0.0 0
K. Hall 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 5 0.0
K. Hall 4-1 0.0 0
J. King 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
J. King 4-4 0.0 0
U. Tauaalo 15 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
U. Tauaalo 3-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
T. Davis 2-2 0.0 0
C. Colvin 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Colvin 2-0 0.0 0
R. Young 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Young 1-2 0.0 0
D. Novil 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Novil 1-1 0.0 0
C. Johnson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
W. LeMasters 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. LeMasters 1-0 0.0 0
A. Morris 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
K. Muhammad 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 4 0.0
K. Muhammad 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hedlund 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
19/22 51/54
C. Hedlund 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kenworthy 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 42.3 2
A. Kenworthy 6 41.3 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.5 29 0
D. Hair-Griffin 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Brewer 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 11.2 9 1
K. Brewer 2 4.5 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NTEXAS 35 0:35 4 65 TD
13:40 UTAHST 50 1:21 3 6 Punt
9:31 UTAHST 24 1:10 5 10 Punt
2:52 NTEXAS 35 0:46 6 65 TD
1:00 NTEXAS 6 0:00 1 6 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 22 2:45 10 78 TD
10:20 UTAHST 48 0:27 2 52 TD
9:43 UTAHST 33 0:38 3 67 TD
5:42 UTAHST 2 0:41 3 3 Punt
3:19 NTEXAS 48 2:58 12 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 NTEXAS 35 1:20 9 40 Downs
11:02 UTAHST 40 0:45 5 17 Punt
5:56 NTEXAS 42 0:51 4 42 TD
5:01 UTAHST 36 0:53 4 -12 Punt
0:50 UTAHST 10 0:10 16 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:24 UTAHST 31 1:24 3 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 UTAHST 35 0:08 4 -6 Punt
12:17 NTEXAS 7 2:09 5 22 Punt
7:44 NTEXAS 22 4:51 11 78 TD
1:59 UTAHST 35 0:39 4 59 INT
0:47 NTEXAS 20 0:35 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 UTAHST 35 1:16 5 -13 Punt
9:43 UTAHST 35 0:00 2 75 INT
8:55 UTAHST 35 3:09 9 17 Punt
4:55 UTAHST 43 1:31 5 -5 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UTAHST 35 0:00 2 65 TD
12:46 NTEXAS 25 1:09 5 3 Punt
10:10 NTEXAS 20 3:40 11 34 Downs
5:01 UTAHST 35 0:00 2 75 INT
4:01 NTEXAS 23 2:24 6 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:30 UTAHST 20 2:21 8 49 Downs
3:16 NTEXAS 20 2:07 6 48
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • MTSU
    APLST

    0
    0

    1st 11:12 ESPN


  • TULANE
    LALAF

    41
    24

    Final CBSSN


  • UTAHST
    NTEXAS

    52
    13

    Final ESPN


  • ARIZST
    21FRESNO

    20
    31

    Final ABC


  • GAS
    EMICH

    23
    21

    Final ESPN


  • UAB
    NILL

    0
    0
    42.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Tue 7:00pm ESPN


  • SDGST
    OHIO

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -3
    Wed 8:00pm ESPN


  • MRSHL
    SFLA

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +2.5
    Thu 8:00pm ESPN


  • FIU
    TOLEDO

    0
    0
    68.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Fri 12:30pm ESPN


  • WMICH
    BYU

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -12.5
    Fri 4:00pm ESPN


  • MEMP
    WAKE

    0
    0
    75 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • HOU
    ARMY

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • BUFF
    TROY

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +2
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • LATECH
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    PK
    Sat 10:30pm ESPN


  • BC
    25BOISE

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Wed 1:30pm ESPN


  • MINN
    GATECH

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -6
    Wed 5:15pm ESPN


  • CAL
    TCU

    0
    0
    40 O/U
    PK
    Wed 9:00pm ESPN


  • TEMPLE
    DUKE

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +4.5
    Thu 1:30pm ESPN


  • MIAMI
    WISC

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    +3.5
    Thu 5:15pm ESPN


  • BAYLOR
    VANDY

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -3.5
    Thu 9:00pm ESPN


  • PURDUE
    AUBURN

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Fri 1:30pm ESPN


  • 16WVU
    20CUSE

    0
    0
    67.5 O/U
    +1.5
    Fri 5:15pm ESPN


  • 24IOWAST
    13WASHST

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -3.5
    Fri 9:00pm ESPN


  • SC
    UVA

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +5.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • 10FLA
    7MICH

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • ARKST
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    +1.5
    Sat 1:15pm CBSSN


  • 3ND
    2CLEM

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 4:00pm ESPN


  • 4OKLA
    1BAMA

    0
    0
    80.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 8:00pm ESPN


  • CINCY
    VATECH

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +6
    Mon 12:00pm ESPN


  • STNFRD
    PITT

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +6.5
    Mon 2:00pm CBS


  • MICHST
    OREG

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -3
    Mon 3:00pm FOX


  • 23MIZZOU
    OKLAST

    0
    0
    74.5 O/U
    +8
    Mon 3:45pm ESPN


  • 22NWEST
    17UTAH

    0
    0
    46 O/U
    -7
    Mon 7:00pm FS1


  • NCST
    19TXAM

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Mon 7:30pm ESPN


  • 18MISSST
    IOWA

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    +7
    Tue 12:00pm ESP2


  • 14UK
    12PSU

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Tue 1:00pm ABC


  • 11LSU
    8UCF

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +7.5
    Tue 1:00pm ESPN


  • 9WASH
    6OHIOST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -6.5
    Tue 5:00pm ESPN


  • 15TEXAS
    5UGA

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -13
    Tue 8:45pm ESPN
NCAA FB Scores