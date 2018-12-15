Drive Chart
TULANE
LALAF

No Text

Bradwell's 2 TDs leads Tulane over Louisiana-Lafayette 41-24

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) From a 2-5 start to Cure Bowl champions.

Tulane (7-6) capped a turnaround season under coach Willie Fritz with a 41-24 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, the Green Wave's first postseason win in 16 years.

Darius Bradwell rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two touchdowns and graduate transfer Justin McMillan improved to 5-1 as the team's starting quarterback by tossing a first-quarter TD pass to Terren Encalade and running for a late score in the 29th meeting in an intrastate rivalry that dates to 1911.

''Every game this season was kind of fourth-and-inches. Every one was tough,'' Fritz, completing his third year at the American Athletic Conference school, said. ''Starting 2-5 and to come back and win this game is very special.''

Bradwell scored on runs of 15 and 4 yards while setting bowl records for rushing attempts (35) and yards for Tulane (7-6), which won a bowl game for the first time since the 2002 Hawaii Bowl.

''We kept feeding him and he did a nice job getting vertical,'' Fritz said. ''He's a hard guy to arm tackle at about 235 pounds.''

The Green Wave also got a rushing TD from Amare Jones and outgained the Ragin' Cajuns 337 yards to 84 on the ground to improve to 23-6 all-time against the Rajun' Cajuns.

Lousiana-Lafayette coach Bill Napier said he didn't want the result to leave a ''blackeye'' on what the Sun Belt Conference runner-up accomplished in its first season under him.

''When our football team doesn't perform as well as we can it's 100 percent my responsibility,'' Napier said. ''We're going to have the integrity to look in the mirror and adjust the things and fix the things we need to do.''

The Ragin' Cajuns (7-7), coming off a loss to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt championship game, rallied from a 24-7 deficit to pull within three points on Jarrod Jackson's 15-yard TD reception with just over 10 minutes remaining.

McMillan put the game away, leading a 75-yard drive Bradwell finished with his second TD and later scoring himself on a 16-yard run that put Tulane up 41-24.

Andre Nunez completed 8 of 17 passes for 136 yards and one TD, however Louisiana-Lafayette's productive running tandem of Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell were not a factor after falling behind early.

''Very inefficient, in particular after the opening drive,'' which resulted in the Ragin' Cajuns taking a 7-0 lead on Raymond Calais' 38-yard touchdown run,'' Napier said.

''Today's outcome was a direct reflection who blocked better, who tackled better, who caught the ball better,'' Napier added. ''There's nothing secret about what happened out there today.''

Tulane won four of five down the stretch in the regular season to not only qualify for its first bowl berth in five years, but also finish with a winning record (5-3 AAC West Division) in league play for the first time since 2014.

McMillan was one of the keys, providing consistent quarterback play while throwing for more than 1,100 yards and accounting for 13 touchdowns - nine passing and four rushing.

The graduate transfer from LSU, where he appeared on only two games from 2015-17, was 11 of 18 passing with one interception Saturday. He finished with 217 yards total offense - 145 passing and 72 rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana-Lafayette: Ragas rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and Mitchell fell just shy of 1,000 this season, however neither was a factor after the Ragin' Cajuns fell behind by double-digits. Ragas was limited to 40 yards on 10 carries, and Mitchell had 26 yards on six attempts and scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

''You can't start slow in a big game like this and expect to overcome things like that,'' tight end Matt Barnes said. ''We showed some fight and had opportunities to win the game.''

Tulane: The Green Wave rushed for 483 yards and finished with a Cure Bowl-record and season-best 28 first downs. Bradwell topped 100 yards for the third time, finishing the season with 1,134 yards and 11 rushing TDs.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Lafayette: Nunez is a senior, however Ragas, Mitchell and Calas are all underclassmen for the Ragin' Cajuns, who moving forward have a solid foundation to build on Napier, who inherited a team that went 5-7 last season.

Tulane: McMillan has a year of eligibility remaining, as do Bradwell and Corey Dauphine, who combined for 1,928 yards and 18 TDs rushing. The Green Wave have never made bowl appearances in consecutive seasons, but will enter 2019 with heightened expectations after their strong finish.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:06
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
24
Touchdown 3:13
12-J.McMillan scrambles runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
19
yds
00:15
pos
40
24
Point After TD 3:49
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
24
Touchdown 3:55
10-D.Bradwell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
80
yds
06:21
pos
33
24
Point After TD 10:16
46-K.Pfau extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Touchdown 10:21
7-A.Nunez complete to 20-J.Jackson. 20-J.Jackson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
00:59
pos
27
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:36
62-M.Glover 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
73
yds
04:13
pos
27
17
Point After TD 9:46
46-K.Pfau extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 9:49
15-E.Mitchell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
01:47
pos
24
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
46-K.Pfau 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
11
yds
00:17
pos
24
10
Field Goal 10:53
62-M.Glover 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
35
yds
03:53
pos
24
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:50
11-A.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
63
yds
02:34
pos
20
7
Point After TD 5:21
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:29
12-J.McMillan complete to 5-T.Encalade. 5-T.Encalade runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
02:51
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:49
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:55
10-D.Bradwell runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:30
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:25
46-K.Pfau extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:34
4-R.Calais runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 11
Rushing 19 5
Passing 8 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-15 4-13
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 472 219
Total Plays 86 55
Avg Gain 5.5 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 337 84
Rush Attempts 68 30
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 2.8
Net Yards Passing 135 135
Comp. - Att. 11-18 11-25
Yards Per Pass 7.5 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 6-39
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-15
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 7-40.1
Return Yards 79 165
Punts - Returns 2-9 2-12
Kickoffs - Returns 2-70 4-90
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-63
Kicking 7/7 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 7-6 21331441
Louisiana 7-7 737724
LALAF +3, O/U 60.5
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
 135 PASS YDS 135
337 RUSH YDS 84
472 TOTAL YDS 219
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 145 1 1 136.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.3% 1304 10 4 138.7
J. McMillan 11/18 145 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
35 150 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
201 1134 11
D. Bradwell 35 150 2 16
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 238 5
J. McMillan 10 72 1 26
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 216 4
A. Jones 6 63 1 33
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 785 7
C. Dauphine 8 31 0 5
S. Huderson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 281 0
S. Huderson 6 26 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Encalade 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 93 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 727 5
T. Encalade 5 93 1 38
J. Clewis 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 220 1
J. Clewis 2 17 0 9
C. Jones II 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 53 0
C. Jones II 1 15 0 15
W. Wallace 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
W. Wallace 2 14 0 9
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 993 8
D. Mooney 1 6 0 6
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Bradwell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Harris 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 2.0
Z. Harris 8-0 2.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Moody 5-0 0.0 0
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 2.0
L. Graham 4-0 2.0 0
R. Teamer Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
R. Teamer Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
T. Keyes 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
T. Keyes 3-1 0.0 0
C. Sample 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Sample 2-1 1.0 0
D. Wright 78 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Wright 2-1 1.0 0
D. Lewis Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
D. Lewis Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 2-0 0.0 0
P. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Shenall 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Shenall 1-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hatcher 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hatcher 1-0 0.0 0
C. Joyce 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Joyce 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
10/13 41/43
M. Glover 2/2 38 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 44.0 0
R. Wright 2 41.5 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 46 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 27.9 46 0
A. Jones 2 35.0 46 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 7.5 8 0
A. Jones 2 4.5 8 0
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Nunez 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 136 1 0 133.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 2272 20 12 144.5
A. Nunez 8/17 136 1 0
L. Lewis 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 38 0 1 59.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 585 7 2 178.4
L. Lewis 3/7 38 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 754 7
R. Calais 3 41 1 38
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
207 1181 8
T. Ragas 10 40 0 14
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 985 13
E. Mitchell 6 26 1 6
L. Lewis 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 40 0
L. Lewis 2 -5 0 7
A. Nunez 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 -15 3
A. Nunez 9 -18 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Malone 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 525 4
R. Malone 3 59 0 47
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 608 10
J. Bradley 2 51 0 26
M. Barnes 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 125 1
M. Barnes 3 29 0 18
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 229 2
T. Ragas 1 15 0 15
J. Jackson 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 325 4
J. Jackson 1 13 1 13
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 349 3
E. Mitchell 1 7 0 7
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 0
R. Calais 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Manac 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Manac 6-0 0.0 0
G. McDowell 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
G. McDowell 6-0 0.0 0
B. Trahan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
B. Trahan 6-0 0.0 1
F. Gardner 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
F. Gardner 6-2 0.0 0
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Boudreaux 5-1 0.0 0
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
M. Jacquet III 4-1 0.0 0
Co. Turner 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
Co. Turner 4-2 0.0 0
B. Higgins 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Higgins 4-2 0.0 0
D. Wallace 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
D. Wallace 4-0 1.0 0
L. Kidd 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Kidd 4-1 0.0 0
J. Cordova 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Cordova 4-0 0.0 0
K. Moncrief 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Moncrief 4-0 0.0 0
C. Malbrue 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Malbrue 2-0 1.0 0
K. Greenhouse 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Greenhouse 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Hill 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Brooks 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
K. Haynes 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
P. Butler 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
E. Garror 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
E. Garror 1-0 0.0 0
T. Miller 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
C. Solomon 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Solomon 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Pfau 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
15/18 54/55
K. Pfau 1/1 43 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 40.1 3
R. Byrns 7 40.1 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.5 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
35 25.9 35 0
R. Calais 4 22.5 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Patterson 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 6.0 9 0
E. Patterson 2 6.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 LALAF 35 2:30 8 65 TD
8:20 TULANE 45 2:51 6 55 TD
3:24 TULANE 37 2:34 8 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 TULANE 44 3:53 8 35 FG
7:09 TULANE 11 6:25 12 52 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 LALAF 35 0:00 7 27 Downs
9:46 LALAF 35 0:00 3 16 Fumble
7:49 TULANE 18 4:13 11 73 FG
1:41 TULANE 32 1:10 4 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 TULANE 9 1:18 3 6 Punt
10:16 LALAF 35 6:21 15 75 TD
3:28 LALAF 19 0:15 4 19 TD
1:31 TULANE 20 0:00 2 -4
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 35 2:26 7 65 TD
9:49 TULANE 35 1:15 4 -2 Punt
5:21 TULANE 35 1:08 4 -1 Punt
0:48 TULANE 35 0:34 4 -7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 TULANE 35 2:57 8 7 Punt
0:23 TULANE 37 0:17 3 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 LALAF 38 1:47 6 62 TD
9:09 LALAF 49 1:09 3 -12 Punt
2:58 TULANE 35 0:32 4 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 LALAF 48 1:18 3 2 Punt
11:20 LALAF 44 0:59 4 56 TD
3:49 TULANE 35 0:11 5 46 Downs
3:06 TULANE 35 1:21 8 -15 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • MTSU
    APLST

    0
    0

    1st 12:21 ESPN


  • TULANE
    LALAF

    41
    24

    Final CBSSN


  • UTAHST
    NTEXAS

    52
    13

    Final ESPN


  • ARIZST
    21FRESNO

    20
    31

    Final ABC


  • GAS
    EMICH

    23
    21

    Final ESPN


  • UAB
    NILL

    0
    0
    42.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Tue 7:00pm ESPN


  • SDGST
    OHIO

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -3
    Wed 8:00pm ESPN


  • MRSHL
    SFLA

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +2.5
    Thu 8:00pm ESPN


  • FIU
    TOLEDO

    0
    0
    68.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Fri 12:30pm ESPN


  • WMICH
    BYU

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -12.5
    Fri 4:00pm ESPN


  • MEMP
    WAKE

    0
    0
    75 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • HOU
    ARMY

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • BUFF
    TROY

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +2
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • LATECH
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    PK
    Sat 10:30pm ESPN


  • BC
    25BOISE

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Wed 1:30pm ESPN


  • MINN
    GATECH

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -6
    Wed 5:15pm ESPN


  • CAL
    TCU

    0
    0
    40 O/U
    PK
    Wed 9:00pm ESPN


  • TEMPLE
    DUKE

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +4.5
    Thu 1:30pm ESPN


  • MIAMI
    WISC

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    +3.5
    Thu 5:15pm ESPN


  • BAYLOR
    VANDY

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -3.5
    Thu 9:00pm ESPN


  • PURDUE
    AUBURN

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Fri 1:30pm ESPN


  • 16WVU
    20CUSE

    0
    0
    67.5 O/U
    +1.5
    Fri 5:15pm ESPN


  • 24IOWAST
    13WASHST

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -3.5
    Fri 9:00pm ESPN


  • SC
    UVA

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +5.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • 10FLA
    7MICH

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • ARKST
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    +1.5
    Sat 1:15pm CBSSN


  • 3ND
    2CLEM

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 4:00pm ESPN


  • 4OKLA
    1BAMA

    0
    0
    80.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 8:00pm ESPN


  • CINCY
    VATECH

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +6
    Mon 12:00pm ESPN


  • STNFRD
    PITT

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +6.5
    Mon 2:00pm CBS


  • MICHST
    OREG

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -3
    Mon 3:00pm FOX


  • 23MIZZOU
    OKLAST

    0
    0
    74.5 O/U
    +8
    Mon 3:45pm ESPN


  • 22NWEST
    17UTAH

    0
    0
    46 O/U
    -7
    Mon 7:00pm FS1


  • NCST
    19TXAM

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Mon 7:30pm ESPN


  • 18MISSST
    IOWA

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    +7
    Tue 12:00pm ESP2


  • 14UK
    12PSU

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Tue 1:00pm ABC


  • 11LSU
    8UCF

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +7.5
    Tue 1:00pm ESPN


  • 9WASH
    6OHIOST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -6.5
    Tue 5:00pm ESPN


  • 15TEXAS
    5UGA

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -13
    Tue 8:45pm ESPN
NCAA FB Scores