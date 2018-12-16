Drive Chart
NEW ORLEANS (AP) While the future of Appalachian State interim coach Mark Ivey is unknown, Mountaineers players left no doubt about how much they appreciated the way he handled his lone game in charge, carrying him off the field in triumph.

''It was an honor,'' said Ivey, a former Appalachian State player who took over when Scott Satterfield left for Louisville two weeks ago. ''I'm glad that the kids think enough about me to want to celebrate with me and have fun because I love every one of those kids. They are exceptional.''

Appalachian State receiver Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns on trick plays, quarterback Zac Thomas caught a scoring pass and threw for three more, and the Mountaineers routed Middle Tennessee 45-13 in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night.

Camerun Peoples had a 63-yard touchdown run for the Mountaineers (11-2), who gave Ivey, a former Appalachian State player, a victory in what might have been his only chance to coach his alma mater.

Ivey - who'll soon be replaced by North Carolina State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz - looked determined to make his lone game as interim coach a memorable one.

''I had a blast,'' Ivey said, noting that one of his ''core values'' is to have fun amid the work of preparing to play. ''If you can't make this fun, if you can't love what you do, there's no purpose of being here.''

Appalachian State even tried a surprise onside kick in the first half - and it might have worked if Clifton Duck had not snatched the high-bounding ball just before it had covered the mandatory 10 yards for a legal touch by the kicking team.

That was one of few things that didn't go right for the Mountaineers, but Middle Tennessee (8-6) could not take advantage of it. Three plays later, Tae Hayes' interception and 27-yard return set up Appalachian State on the Blue Raiders 41. Soon after, Williams connected on his second TD pass, which the former high school QB threw to Thomas after taking a pitch from running back Darrynton Evans on a reverse.

''Coach Ivey's done a phenomenal job with this team,'' Thomas said. ''We owe a lot to that man.''

Middle Tennessee's Brent Stockstill was 25-of-37 passing for 330 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

''We couldn't get open. We couldn't protect. We couldn't run the ball. For an offense, that's tough sledding,'' Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said. ''You've got to give them credit. They didn't give us much breathing room.''

APPALACHIAN AIR

Williams' first TD passing came after he caught a backward pass from Thomas near the right edge of the field and launched a 30-yard strike down the sidelined to Thomas Hennigan.

Thomas threw his first touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half, when he found Henry Pearson from a yard out. In the second half, he hit Corey Sutton for TDs of 17 and 11 yards. He finished 15 of 24 for 177 yards, but also was intercepted twice by safety Reed Blankenship.

THE TAKEAWAY

Middle Tennessee: Brent Stockstill was under constant pressure from an Appalachian State defense that has allowed fewer than 16 points per game. He was hit as he threw on his second interception and sacked six times. The Blue Raiders couldn't get their ground game going, either, finishing with just 62 yards rushing.

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers finished with 448 total yards, including two runs of more than 60 yards. Evans' 62-yard run set up Thomas' first TD pass and stood as the third-longest run in New Orleans Bowl history until it was eclipsed by Peoples' blazing scoring run down the right sideline. Evans finished with 108 yards.

QUOTABLE

''What he has done, what he has meant to this program, what he has meant to this team, words don't do him justice,'' Rick Stockstill said of his quarterback son, whose college career ended with the bowl game. ''He's just a phenomenal human being, fantastic player, fantastic leader. I'm just very, very humbled to be his coach - and now I get to be his dad.''

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee: Rick Stockstill has to settle on a new QB after seeing his son, Brent, set most meaningful Blue Raiders passing records during the past four years, including career TDs with 106. The Blue Raiders have to replace seven offensive starters while six starters are set to come back on defense.

Appalachian State: The Drinkwitz era begins. After three seasons as offensive coordinator at NC State, the 35-year-old Drinkwitz takes over a team that won the past three Sun Belt titles. The Mountaineers will be loaded with experience next season, losing only one starter on offense and just three on defense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:06
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
45
Touchdown 13:12
12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
51
yds
00:12
pos
13
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:56
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
38
Touchdown 6:04
12-B.Stockstill complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:57
pos
12
38
Point After TD 8:01
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
38
Touchdown 8:22
6-C.Peoples runs 63 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on APP 77-J.Headlee Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on MTS Personal Foul offsetting.
2
plays
64
yds
00:36
pos
6
37
Point After TD 11:06
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
31
Touchdown 11:12
12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
00:00
pos
6
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
18-C.Holt 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
38
yds
0:33
pos
6
24
Point After TD 0:45
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 0:48
12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
6
yds
0:00
pos
3
23
Point After TD 6:45
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 6:45
14-M.Williams complete to 12-Z.Thomas. 12-Z.Thomas runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
41
yds
03:08
pos
3
16
Point After TD 10:06
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 10:11
14-M.Williams complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
44
yds
01:01
pos
3
9
Field Goal 14:28
91-C.Staton 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
72
yds
02:50
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:22
18-C.Holt 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
49
yds
03:19
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 23
Rushing 7 8
Passing 16 11
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 5-13 7-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 359 448
Total Plays 72 60
Avg Gain 5.0 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 62 233
Rush Attempts 35 34
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 6.9
Net Yards Passing 297 215
Comp. - Att. 25-37 17-26
Yards Per Pass 8.0 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-33 0-0
Penalties - Yards 12-89 8-50
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 3-39.3 1-60.0
Return Yards 3 59
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-21
Int. - Returns 2-3 2-35
Kicking 3/4 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 2/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 8-6 337013
App. St. 11-2 02414745
APLST -6.5, O/U 49
Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA
 297 PASS YDS 215
62 RUSH YDS 233
359 TOTAL YDS 448
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Stockstill 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 330 1 2 140.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 3544 29 10 150.7
B. Stockstill 25/37 330 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 613 4
C. Mobley 10 45 0 27
T. Thomas 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 239 5
T. Thomas 6 13 0 7
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 298 1
T. West 2 10 0 8
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 214 1
Z. Dobson 3 3 0 4
B. Stockstill 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 140 2
B. Stockstill 14 -9 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Casey 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 463 3
G. Casey 6 64 0 20
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 883 7
T. Lee 4 55 0 28
T. Thomas 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 283 4
T. Thomas 4 51 0 20
I. Upton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 67 1
I. Upton 2 47 1 43
P. Smith 37 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 565 6
P. Smith 3 39 0 27
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 107 0
J. Marshall 2 39 0 28
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 153 1
C. Mobley 3 36 0 25
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 4
Z. Dobson 0 0 0 0
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 170 0
T. West 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Randolph 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Randolph 6-0 0.0 0
K. Gladney 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Gladney 5-0 0.0 0
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 4 0.0
R. Blankenship 5-0 0.0 2
O. Johnson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
O. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 3-0 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
G. Grate Jr 3-0 0.0 0
C. Stamps 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Stamps 1-0 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Render 1-0 0.0 0
D. Liggins 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Liggins 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hudson 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
C. Hudson 1-1 0.0 0
K. Farrell-Burke 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Farrell-Burke 1-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Brooks 1-1 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Philpots 1-1 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
R. Collins 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Collins 0-1 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Manciel 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
18/24 40/45
C. Holt 2/3 33 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bonadies 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 41.3 1
M. Bonadies 3 39.3 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 177 3 2 149.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 2039 21 6 152.6
Z. Thomas 15/24 177 3 2
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 2 0 589.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 2 0 589.6
Ma. Williams 2/2 38 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 108 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 1187 7
D. Evans 14 108 0 62
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 164 2
C. Peoples 3 69 1 63
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 504 10
Z. Thomas 9 28 0 13
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 561 4
M. Williams Jr. 6 25 0 6
D. Harrington 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
D. Harrington 2 3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 78 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 773 10
C. Sutton 8 78 2 17
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 238 0
J. Virgil 2 58 0 35
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 327 1
T. Hennigan 3 45 1 30
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 257 3
Ma. Williams 1 22 0 22
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
Z. Thomas 1 8 1 8
D. Papenheim 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Papenheim 1 3 0 3
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 160 2
H. Pearson 1 1 1 1
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 304 5
D. Heath 0 0 0 0
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 134 3
C. Reed 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thomas 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 4 0.0
J. Thomas 8-0 0.0 1
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.5
A. Davis-Gaither 8-2 0.5 0
N. Cook 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
N. Cook 6-0 0.0 0
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 4 0.0
D. Franklin 5-1 0.0 0
T. Hayes 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 4 0.0
T. Hayes 4-0 0.0 1
A. Flory 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Flory 4-1 1.0 0
C. Duck 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Duck 3-0 0.0 0
C. Spurlin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Spurlin 2-1 0.0 0
A. Exford 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Exford 2-0 0.0 0
O. Godwin 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 2.5
O. Godwin 2-2 2.5 0
T. Frizzell 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Frizzell 2-0 0.0 0
B. Barrett 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Barrett 2-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Taylor 2-0 1.0 0
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fehr 1-0 0.0 0
C. Willis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Willis 1-0 1.0 0
T. Cobb 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cobb 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Stout 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Stout 1-1 0.0 0
J. Houser 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houser 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Hennigan 1-0 0.0 0
L. Doublin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Doublin 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
12/16 61/61
C. Staton 1/1 22 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Howell 30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 60.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 43.6 1
C. Howell 1 60.0 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 32.7 21 1
D. Evans 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Heath 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 3 0
D. Heath 1 3.0 3 0
C. Duck 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 12.2 3 1
C. Duck 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 35 4:23 12 45 FG Miss
8:41 APLST 46 3:19 8 39 FG
5:01 APLST 21 1:27 5 6 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 APLST 35 2:05 9 18 Downs
10:06 APLST 35 0:06 4 24 INT
6:45 APLST 35 3:06 9 23 Punt
0:45 APLST 35 0:38 7 59 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 APLST 35 1:34 5 30 Punt
8:01 APLST 35 1:57 6 65 TD
3:31 MTSU 9 2:28 7 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 APLST 35 4:28 12 39 Downs
3:11 MTSU 1 2:09 6 61
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 APLST 30 0:36 3 24 INT
5:20 MTSU 35 0:13 3 -14 Fumble
3:28 APLST 23 2:50 9 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 MTSU 44 1:01 3 44 TD
9:53 MTSU 41 3:08 7 41 TD
2:53 APLST 15 2:05 9 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 MTSU 35 0:00 13 75 TD
8:58 APLST 36 0:36 2 64 TD
5:56 MTSU 35 1:48 6 -26 INT
0:29 APLST 34 0:12 7 66 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:53 APLST 48 3:59 8 -9 Punt
