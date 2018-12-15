Drive Chart
Georgia Southern tops Eastern Michigan 23-21 on Bass' FG

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Tyler Bass found a way to top his last-play 50-yard field goal to end the first half.

Bass kicked a 40-yarder as time expired to give Georgia Southern a 23-21 victory over Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday night.

Shai Werts kept the winning drive alive with a 29-yard scramble on fourth-and-10. Bass came on for his third field goal after Wesley Fields' two runs pushed Georgia Southern (10-3) 7 yards closer.

''Right when Shai got that first down, I knew we had a chance to kick it,'' Bass said. ''We've been preparing all week for it, all year for it. When I got out there, I didn't think about anything but the snap, the hold and me just kicking it through. That was it.''

Georgia Southern completed the biggest turnaround in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season, going from 10 losses to 10 wins.

''I said at the beginning of the year, we're not sexy, we're just blue collar,'' coach Chad Lunsford said. ''That showed tonight.''

Eastern Michigan (7-6) had delivered its own big fourth-down play to take the lead for the first time.

Mike Glass threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Arthur Jackson with 3:33 left on fourth-and-4, followed by Chad Ryland's extra point.

''It was a great football game, and they're obviously a great football program and a great football team,'' Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. ''They got it done in the end. Much as it rips our heart out to say, we do congratulate them, and (it was) an awesome football game.''

Georgia Southern took over at its own 25 with a triple-option offense that attempted fewer passes than every FBS team but Army. Werts completed a 15-yard pass to tight end Ellis Richardson, but Georgia Southern fittingly covered most of the 52 yards with runs.

Werts ran for 79 yards and two first-half touchdowns while completing 4 of 7 passes for 33 yards to receive Most Valuable Player honors. His biggest play came on the fourth-and-10.

''I really should have thrown the ball. Ellis was wide open,'' Werts said. ''Wesley had made a block on the linebacker. There was nobody in front of me so I just took off running.''

Wesley Kennedy III gained 107 yards on nine carries.

Eastern Michigan's Glass completed 17 of 25 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Jackson on the opening play of the second half. He had missed the final two games of the regular season with a right leg injury and had only two previous starts.

Glass found Jackson in the back of the end zone to cap a 16-play, 75-yard drive that consumed more than six minutes.

''I was just going through my reads and came back to it late,'' Glass said. ''The linebacker stepped up a little bit and I saw I could get it over their heads.''

As it turns out, it left too much time on the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Southern: Ran for 331 yards on 58 carries. Finished the season without throwing an interception. Had its first 10-win season in FBS and second bowl win in as many tries.

Eastern Michigan: Had eight games decided by one score. Just missed its first eight-win season since going 10-2 in 1987.

TURNOVER RECORD

Georgia Southern set an NCAA FBS record with only five turnovers this season. The previous NCAA record was eight turnovers in a season by six teams, last done by LSU in 2017. The Eagles were the only FBS team that didn't throw an interception this season.

THEY SAID IT

''When we first got here this program was in shambles.'' Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Jeremiah Harris.

CLOSE CAMELLIAS

The five Camellia Bowls have been decided by a combined 17 points, including two winning, last-play field goals.

UP NEXT

Georgia Southern returns most of its offensive starters, including Werts, but loses leading rusher Wesley Fields and top tackler Joshua Moon. It will be the second full season for Lunsford, who led the team's rebound from a 2-10 season.

Eastern Michigan is set to lose six starters on both offense and defense, including quarterback Tyler Wiegers. Glass started three games and is a dual threat running and passing.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:33
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 3:40
9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
65
yds
06:17
pos
20
20
Field Goal 10:36
16-T.Bass 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
43
yds
03:30
pos
20
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:47
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 15:00
9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
17
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:13
16-T.Bass 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
29
yds
02:41
pos
17
7
Point After TD 3:48
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 3:52
4-S.Werts runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
04:01
pos
13
7
Point After TD 7:53
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:58
9-M.Glass complete to 43-T.Lyle. 43-T.Lyle runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
03:17
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:52
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 2:04
4-S.Werts runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
95
yds
09:03
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 14
Rushing 16 5
Passing 2 9
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 4-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 362 300
Total Plays 65 50
Avg Gain 5.6 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 331 97
Rush Attempts 58 24
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 4.0
Net Yards Passing 31 203
Comp. - Att. 4-7 17-26
Yards Per Pass 4.4 7.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 1-1
Penalties - Yards 4-25 4-25
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-35.5 5-39.8
Return Yards 25 14
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-14
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 3/3
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 3/3 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ga. Southern 10-3 7100623
E. Michigan 7-6 077721
EMICH +2.5, O/U 45.5
Cramton Bowl Montgomery, AL
 31 PASS YDS 203
331 RUSH YDS 97
362 TOTAL YDS 300
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 33 0 0 96.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 987 10 0 159.4
S. Werts 4/7 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 107 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 495 3
W. Kennedy III 9 107 0 46
W. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
200 1050 9
W. Fields 23 91 0 7
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 79 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
182 908 15
S. Werts 16 79 2 29
M. Garrett 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 515 5
M. Garrett 7 37 0 12
L. Anthony 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
L. Anthony 1 13 0 13
D. Anderson 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Anderson 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Richardson 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 81 2
E. Richardson 1 15 0 15
M. Murray 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
M. Murray 1 13 0 13
M. Garrett 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
M. Garrett 2 5 0 3
K. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Brown 0 0 0 0
L. Wright 39 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Wright 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Freeman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Freeman 5-0 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
R. Byrd 4-3 0.0 0
L. Hunt 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Hunt 3-0 0.0 0
T. Phillips 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Phillips 3-1 0.0 0
T. Reese 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 1.0
T. Reese 3-3 1.0 0
J. Moon 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Moon 3-0 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 3-2 0.0 0
I. Bush 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
I. Bush 2-2 0.0 0
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 4 0.0
K. Vildor 2-1 0.0 0
L. Ecton 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Ecton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Cooper 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
T. Vliem 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Vliem 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 1-3 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 1-3 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Griffin 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Griffin 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
19/21 45/45
T. Bass 3/3 50 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bauerle 84 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 38.8 1
M. Bauerle 4 35.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 22.0 25 0
W. Kennedy III 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 204 3 0 176.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 1024 9 1 158.7
M. Glass III 17/25 204 3 0
T. Wiegers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 1890 11 3 135.7
T. Wiegers 1/1 3 0 0
I. Holder 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 34 1 0 357.8
I. Holder 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 252 1
W. Parker 9 44 0 13
I. Eriksen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 366 4
I. Eriksen 8 29 0 8
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 412 6
M. Glass III 6 21 0 14
B. Banham 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 1
B. Banham 1 5 0 5
K. Mackey 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
K. Mackey 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 86 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 592 5
A. Jackson III 3 86 2 75
B. Banham 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 758 5
B. Banham 6 44 0 14
I. Holder 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 140 1
I. Holder 2 28 0 20
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 245 1
D. Drummond 2 19 0 17
M. Sexton 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 419 3
M. Sexton 1 18 0 18
K. Mackey 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Mackey 1 5 0 5
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
W. Parker 1 3 0 3
T. Lyle 43 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Lyle 1 1 1 1
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Glass III 0 0 0 0
G. Oakes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 143 1
G. Oakes 0 0 0 0
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 372 3
L. Latu 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Rachwal 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 2 0.0
K. Rachwal 9-3 0.0 0
M. Crosby 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
M. Crosby 7-1 0.0 0
J. Pickett 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
J. Pickett 6-2 0.0 0
J. Moody 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Moody 6-1 0.0 0
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 3 0.0
V. Calhoun 5-2 0.0 0
J. Harris 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
J. Harris 3-3 0.0 0
I. Calderon 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Calderon 3-1 0.0 0
R. Williams 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
M. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Scott 2-0 1.0 0
T. Eddington 77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Eddington 2-3 0.0 0
K. McGill 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
K. McGill 2-1 0.0 0
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hoying 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kelly 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hunt 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
F. McGee III 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
F. McGee III 1-1 0.0 0
T. LaBarbera 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
T. LaBarbera 1-4 0.0 0
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Latu 0-1 0.0 0
H. Andrews 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Andrews 0-1 0.0 0
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Rush 0-1 0.0 0
J. Phelps 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Phelps 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
12/20 41/41
C. Ryland 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
71 43.4 2
J. Julien 5 39.8 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Banham 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 10.0 14 0
B. Banham 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 35 1:25 4 -3 Punt
11:07 GAS 5 9:03 15 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 GAS 17 2:13 5 17 Punt
7:53 EMICH 35 4:01 8 82 TD
2:54 GAS 38 2:41 8 29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 EMICH 35 3:21 8 13 Punt
9:03 GAS 27 2:06 4 -4 Punt
4:55 GAS 20 2:39 5 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 GAS 44 3:30 8 38 FG
3:33 EMICH 35 2:20 9 42
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 EMICH 33 1:10 3 8 Punt
1:52 GAS 35 1:44 8 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 EMICH 50 3:17 6 50 TD
3:48 GAS 35 0:47 4 -7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 GAS 35 0:00 2 65 TD
10:59 EMICH 18 1:51 5 18 Punt
6:48 EMICH 38 1:48 4 19 Punt
1:48 EMICH 35 1:06 6 21 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 GAS 35 6:17 17 75 TD
