|
|
|GAS
|EMICH
Georgia Southern tops Eastern Michigan 23-21 on Bass' FG
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Tyler Bass found a way to top his last-play 50-yard field goal to end the first half.
Bass kicked a 40-yarder as time expired to give Georgia Southern a 23-21 victory over Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday night.
Shai Werts kept the winning drive alive with a 29-yard scramble on fourth-and-10. Bass came on for his third field goal after Wesley Fields' two runs pushed Georgia Southern (10-3) 7 yards closer.
''Right when Shai got that first down, I knew we had a chance to kick it,'' Bass said. ''We've been preparing all week for it, all year for it. When I got out there, I didn't think about anything but the snap, the hold and me just kicking it through. That was it.''
Georgia Southern completed the biggest turnaround in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season, going from 10 losses to 10 wins.
''I said at the beginning of the year, we're not sexy, we're just blue collar,'' coach Chad Lunsford said. ''That showed tonight.''
Eastern Michigan (7-6) had delivered its own big fourth-down play to take the lead for the first time.
Mike Glass threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Arthur Jackson with 3:33 left on fourth-and-4, followed by Chad Ryland's extra point.
''It was a great football game, and they're obviously a great football program and a great football team,'' Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. ''They got it done in the end. Much as it rips our heart out to say, we do congratulate them, and (it was) an awesome football game.''
Georgia Southern took over at its own 25 with a triple-option offense that attempted fewer passes than every FBS team but Army. Werts completed a 15-yard pass to tight end Ellis Richardson, but Georgia Southern fittingly covered most of the 52 yards with runs.
Werts ran for 79 yards and two first-half touchdowns while completing 4 of 7 passes for 33 yards to receive Most Valuable Player honors. His biggest play came on the fourth-and-10.
''I really should have thrown the ball. Ellis was wide open,'' Werts said. ''Wesley had made a block on the linebacker. There was nobody in front of me so I just took off running.''
Wesley Kennedy III gained 107 yards on nine carries.
Eastern Michigan's Glass completed 17 of 25 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Jackson on the opening play of the second half. He had missed the final two games of the regular season with a right leg injury and had only two previous starts.
Glass found Jackson in the back of the end zone to cap a 16-play, 75-yard drive that consumed more than six minutes.
''I was just going through my reads and came back to it late,'' Glass said. ''The linebacker stepped up a little bit and I saw I could get it over their heads.''
As it turns out, it left too much time on the clock.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Southern: Ran for 331 yards on 58 carries. Finished the season without throwing an interception. Had its first 10-win season in FBS and second bowl win in as many tries.
Eastern Michigan: Had eight games decided by one score. Just missed its first eight-win season since going 10-2 in 1987.
TURNOVER RECORD
Georgia Southern set an NCAA FBS record with only five turnovers this season. The previous NCAA record was eight turnovers in a season by six teams, last done by LSU in 2017. The Eagles were the only FBS team that didn't throw an interception this season.
THEY SAID IT
''When we first got here this program was in shambles.'' Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Jeremiah Harris.
CLOSE CAMELLIAS
The five Camellia Bowls have been decided by a combined 17 points, including two winning, last-play field goals.
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern returns most of its offensive starters, including Werts, but loses leading rusher Wesley Fields and top tackler Joshua Moon. It will be the second full season for Lunsford, who led the team's rebound from a 2-10 season.
Eastern Michigan is set to lose six starters on both offense and defense, including quarterback Tyler Wiegers. Glass started three games and is a dual threat running and passing.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|16
|5
|Passing
|2
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|362
|300
|Total Plays
|65
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|331
|97
|Rush Attempts
|58
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|31
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|7.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-2
|1-1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.5
|5-39.8
|Return Yards
|25
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|3/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|3/3
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|331
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|362
|TOTAL YDS
|300
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 4 QB
|S. Werts
|4/7
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|9
|107
|0
|46
|
W. Fields 21 RB
|W. Fields
|23
|91
|0
|7
|
S. Werts 4 QB
|S. Werts
|16
|79
|2
|29
|
M. Garrett 15 RB
|M. Garrett
|7
|37
|0
|12
|
L. Anthony 2 QB
|L. Anthony
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Anderson 81 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Richardson 1 TE
|E. Richardson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Murray 33 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Garrett 15 RB
|M. Garrett
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Brown 13 QB
|K. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wright 39 RB
|L. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Freeman 24 S
|S. Freeman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunt 9 DE
|L. Hunt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 96 NT
|T. Phillips
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reese 33 LB
|T. Reese
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Moon 22 S
|J. Moon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 92 DE
|R. Johnson III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 95 NT
|I. Bush
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vildor 20 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ecton 37 LB
|L. Ecton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cooper 41 DE
|D. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vliem 49 DE
|T. Vliem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowdry 5 S
|J. Bowdry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Griffin 52 DE
|Q. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|3/3
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bauerle 84 P
|M. Bauerle
|4
|35.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|17/25
|204
|3
|0
|
T. Wiegers 12 QB
|T. Wiegers
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
I. Holder 11 WR
|I. Holder
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Parker 26 RB
|W. Parker
|9
|44
|0
|13
|
I. Eriksen 25 RB
|I. Eriksen
|8
|29
|0
|8
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|6
|21
|0
|14
|
B. Banham 2 WR
|B. Banham
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Mackey 22 RB
|K. Mackey
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|3
|86
|2
|75
|
B. Banham 2 WR
|B. Banham
|6
|44
|0
|14
|
I. Holder 11 WR
|I. Holder
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
M. Sexton 87 WR
|M. Sexton
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Mackey 22 RB
|K. Mackey
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Parker 26 RB
|W. Parker
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lyle 43 FB
|T. Lyle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Rachwal 51 LB
|K. Rachwal
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Crosby 92 DL
|M. Crosby
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 6 LB
|J. Pickett
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 13 DB
|J. Moody
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 90 DL
|J. Harris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Calderon 7 DB
|I. Calderon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 14 DB
|R. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 98 DL
|M. Scott
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Eddington 77 DL
|T. Eddington
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGill 4 DB
|K. McGill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 52 DL
|D. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 97 DL
|C. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 35 DB
|F. McGee III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. LaBarbera 96 DL
|T. LaBarbera
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Andrews 94 DL
|H. Andrews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phelps 1 DB
|J. Phelps
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|5
|39.8
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Banham 2 WR
|B. Banham
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
0
043 O/U
+2.5
Tue 7:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-3
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+2.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
0
068.5 O/U
-6.5
Fri 12:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
0
049.5 O/U
-12.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
0
075.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
0
060 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
PK
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 1:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
0
059.5 O/U
-6
Wed 5:15pm ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
0
040 O/U
PK
Wed 9:00pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
0
055 O/U
+4.5
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
0
048 O/U
+3.5
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:30pm ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
0
067.5 O/U
+1.5
Fri 5:15pm ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Fri 9:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
10FLA
7MICH
0
051 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
NEVADA
0
060.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 1:15pm CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
0
055 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
080.5 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+6.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-3
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074.5 O/U
+8
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
058.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
044 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
055.5 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-13
Tue 8:45pm ESPN