LAS VEGAS (AP) Running back Ronnie Rivers might be the embodiment of Fresno State's turnaround.

It wasn't guaranteed Rivers would be able to play this season after sustaining a foot injury in spring practice, and he was limited by a shoulder injury late in the year. But Rivers was there, leading the way as the Bulldogs completed their journey after going 1-11 two seasons ago.

Rivers rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 19 Fresno State beat Arizona State 31-20 in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Anthoula Kelly had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Marcus McMaryion rushed for a touchdown and was 15-of-29 passing for 176 yards to help Fresno State (12-2) set a school record for wins in a season.

''It's a group that persevered,'' Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said. ''This group can be remembered as the only team in NCAA history that went from a double-digit losing season to back-to-back double-digit winning seasons.''

Rivers put Fresno State back in front 24-20 with a 68-yard touchdown run up the middle in the third quarter and had a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to seal it. The Bulldogs were 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents this season, also beating UCLA 38-14 in September.

''We've been emphasizing on the word `finish' this past week and just going out there and finishing the job, getting this 12th win,'' said Rivers, who gained 156 yards on 15 carries in the second half and was honored as the game's most valuable player.

Fresno State was able to overcome turnovers on three consecutive drives in the second half, including when McMaryion threw the first of two interceptions to set up Brandon Ruiz's 44-yard field goal that gave Arizona State a 20-17 lead.

Dejonte O'Neal also fumbled off the pylon when reaching out to score on a throwback screen.

''But I think it says a lot about our team,'' Tedford said. ''Our team plays together, believe in one another. They don't panic and they just keep playing.''

Eno Benjamin rushed for 118 yards a one touchdown for the Sun Devils (7-6) in their third straight bowl loss. Manny Wilkins threw for 129 yards, with a 3-yard scoring pass to Kyle Williams and two interceptions.

First-year coach Herm Edwards put the loss on the failure to score points off takeaways, getting three points following the three Fresno State turnovers. Arizona State had 63 yards of offense in the second half.

''We made it a game we wanted to play in. We made it uncomfortable for them,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. ''But then they got a score. We had to catch up a little bit and that's where they can really come after you.''

Benjamin set the school single-season rushing record on a 13-yard run in the second quarter, finishing with 1,642 yards rushing to break Woody Green's mark of 1,565 yards in 1972.

Wilkins said he did not sustain an injury despite taking a hit to the knee on the final pass of his college career, which was intercepted by Juju Hughes.

''I'm good. I left it all out there, so that's all I needed to do,'' Wilkins said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils will be disappointed to finish with the exact same record as last season, but signs of progress under Edwards were evident. The defense found several young playmakers and played well against Fresno State without freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson. The offense, which played without star wide receiver N'Keal Harry after he declared for the NFL draft, needs to be upgraded to contend in the Pac-12.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs used a strong second half to complete its best season in school history. The senior-heavy offensive line led the way for Rivers, who will be the focal point of the offense in 2019. With a 22-6 record in two seasons at Fresno State, Tedford has reminded everyone why he is one of the best coaches in college football.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Fresno State will finish the season ranked for the third time in school history and should earn its highest final-ranking ever. Arizona State could merit consideration from voters in the preseason poll.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils need to replace Wilkins, and with commitments from three top high school quarterbacks, it seems his successor might not have been in uniform at the Las Vegas Bowl. If Arizona State can find stability there quickly, the pieces look to be in place to challenge in the Pac-12 South.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs are looking at a major roster overhaul, losing McMaryion, four of five starting offensive linemen and four defensive starters. However, a return to the Mountain West Conference title game isn't an unreasonable expectation based on what Tedford has accomplished in his first two seasons at Fresno State.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:19
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
31
Touchdown 5:25
20-R.Rivers runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
55
yds
03:22
pos
20
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:00
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
24
Touchdown 1:11
20-R.Rivers runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
00:50
pos
20
23
Field Goal 5:39
1-B.Ruiz 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
13
yds
3:23
pos
20
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:04
1-B.Ruiz 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
19
plays
70
yds
06:59
pos
17
17
Point After TD 8:03
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 8:12
6-M.McMaryion scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:31
pos
14
16
Point After TD 12:43
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 12:48
3-E.Benjamin runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
00:26
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:25
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:29
5-M.Wilkins complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
115
yds
03:29
pos
6
10
Point After TD 4:58
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 5:41
5-M.Wilkins incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by 6-A.Kelly at FRE 30. 6-A.Kelly runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
01:26
pos
0
9
Field Goal 7:07
37-A.Fuller 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
45
yds
2:40
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 18
Rushing 11 11
Passing 7 7
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 8-18 4-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 284 436
Total Plays 69 64
Avg Gain 4.1 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 164 260
Rush Attempts 38 35
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 7.4
Net Yards Passing 120 176
Comp. - Att. 19-31 15-29
Yards Per Pass 3.9 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-20
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 6-44.7 3-44.7
Return Yards 138 135
Punts - Returns 1-17 1-41
Kickoffs - Returns 5-115 1-23
Int. - Returns 2-6 2-71
Kicking 4/4 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona State 7-6 7103020
21 Fresno State 12-2 1077731
FRESNO -5.5, O/U 53.5
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 120 PASS YDS 176
164 RUSH YDS 260
284 TOTAL YDS 436
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 129 1 2 94.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.8% 3025 20 6 141.2
M. Wilkins 19/31 129 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 118 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
300 1642 16
E. Benjamin 23 118 1 17
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 452 8
M. Wilkins 11 36 0 11
A. Carter 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
A. Carter 2 5 0 4
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
I. Floyd 2 5 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 474 3
B. Aiyuk 9 61 0 21
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
C. Hodges 2 19 0 12
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 1
Ky. Williams 4 17 1 11
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 263 2
E. Benjamin 2 16 0 13
T. Chatman 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
T. Chatman 1 9 0 9
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 66 0
T. Hudson 1 7 0 7
G. Porter 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Porter 0 0 0 0
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 421 2
F. Darby 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Fields 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
E. Fields 9-0 0.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. Butler 8-2 0.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
C. Lucas 5-0 0.0 1
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 4 0.0
A. Crosswell 3-1 0.0 1
G. Lea 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
G. Lea 2-2 0.0 0
D. King 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. King 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wren 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Wren 2-3 0.0 0
T. Johnson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Johnson 2-3 0.0 0
M. Lawal 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lawal 1-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
G. Porter 83 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Porter 1-0 0.0 0
K. Soelle 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Soelle 0-1 0.0 0
J. Bates 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bates 0-1 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Lole 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
18/22 45/45
B. Ruiz 2/2 44 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 43.8 1
M. Sleep-Dalton 6 44.7 1 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 23.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 22.6 32 0
B. Aiyuk 5 23.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 6.1 17 0
B. Aiyuk 1 17.0 17 0
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.7% 176 0 2 88.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 3629 25 5 157.0
M. McMaryion 15/29 176 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 212 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 743 10
R. Rivers 24 212 2 68
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 294 8
M. McMaryion 4 41 1 23
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 138 1
D. O'Neal 2 8 0 5
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
K. Johnson 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 0
D. O'Neal 2 42 0 30
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 664 3
Ja. Rice 4 40 0 13
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
95 1340 8
K. Johnson 2 33 0 26
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 311 3
R. Rivers 4 33 0 12
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 434 3
J. Jordan 1 14 0 14
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 212 2
D. Grim 1 8 0 8
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 144 1
M. Quick 1 6 0 6
D. Tangipa 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
D. Tangipa 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Allison 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 2 0.0
J. Allison 10-1 0.0 0
G. Helmuth 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
G. Helmuth 7-4 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
M. Walker 7-0 0.0 0
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 3 0.0
M. Bell 5-1 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 4 0.0
J. Hughes 5-3 0.0 1
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 1.0
J. Bailey 4-2 1.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Bryant 4-0 0.0 0
A. Kelly 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 4 0.0
A. Kelly 3-2 0.0 1
A. Mosby 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Mosby 2-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
K. Iakopo 1-4 0.0 0
P. Belony 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
P. Belony 1-4 0.0 0
A. Wright 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. McCoy 0-1 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Atkins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
14/22 57/62
A. Fuller 1/1 39 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
65 42.2 1
B. Cusick 3 44.7 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 29.6 23 0
J. Jordan 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 9.9 41 0
R. Rivers 1 41.0 41 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 ARIZST 20 1:16 3 1 Punt
7:07 FRESNO 35 1:26 6 63 INT
4:58 FRESNO 35 3:29 11 65 TD
0:26 ARIZST 42 0:26 9 58 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:03 FRESNO 35 6:59 19 72 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 FRESNO 35 0:00 4 -3 Punt
11:45 ARIZST 20 0:52 3 0 Punt
9:47 FRESNO 39 3:23 7 13 FG
4:17 ARIZST 47 1:56 4 4 Punt
1:00 FRESNO 35 0:40 4 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:53 ARIZST 16 1:26 3 4 Punt
5:19 FRESNO 35 1:31 8 -24 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 35 3:10 8 24 Punt
9:53 FRESNO 34 2:40 6 45 FG
1:25 ARIZST 35 0:54 4 -9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 ARIZST 35 4:31 10 65 TD
0:54 ARIZST 35 0:03 3 -12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 ARIZST 39 1:57 6 29 Fumble
10:45 FRESNO 33 0:52 3 28 INT
5:39 ARIZST 35 0:46 4 12 INT
2:01 FRESNO 20 0:50 4 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 4 4:03 7 36 Punt
8:47 FRESNO 45 3:22 7 55 TD
3:40 FRESNO 11 2:39 8 57
