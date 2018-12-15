|
|NCAT
|ALCORN
Wilson's return pushes NCA&T past Alcorn in Celebration Bowl
ATLANTA (AP) Lamar Raynard passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Malik Wilson returned a kickoff for the game-sealing touchdown Saturday as North Carolina A&T held off Alcorn State to win the Celebration Bowl 24-22, and the Aggies captured their second straight HBCU national championship and third in four years.
The Celebration Bowl kicks off the bowl season by matching up the champions of two historically black leagues, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Raynard, a senior who finished his career with a 35-2 record as a starter, did most of his damage in the first half with touchdown passes of 17 yards to Zachary Leslie and 27 yards to Elijah Bell as North Carolina A&T (10-2) built a 17-3 lead in the second quarter.
Alcorn State (9-4) stormed back in the third quarter. De'Shawn Waller tallied 116 of his 167 rushing yards on just four carries in the period while playing about six miles east of where he grew up.
The Braves pulled within 17-16 on a 30-yard touchdown run by quarterback Noah Johnson, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, and a 29-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the quarter. Johnson rushed for 120 yards and passed for 128.
Wilson countered immediately, fielding the short kickoff on the left side of the field. He took off diagonally toward the middle and then cut up the right sideline for a 79-yard score.
It was the senior's school-record fourth kickoff return for a touchdown this season alongside scores of 98, 99 and 100 yards.
Johnson scored on a 59-yard option keeper early in the fourth quarter to pull the Braves within 24-22.
Johnson rolled out on the ensuing two-point conversion try, and his pass to a sliding Chris Harris was ruled incomplete. Alcorn State punted on its next possession with 5:55 remaining and didn't get the ball back as North Carolina A&T put together a game-ending 11-play drive.
TAKEAWAYS
North Carolina A&T: Other than the clock-eating final drive, the Aggies were stymied on offense in the second half, with Wilson's kickoff return bailing them out. The Aggies entered the game ranked No. 1 in the HBCU poll and No. 11 in FCS.
Alcorn State: The Braves bullied North Carolina A&T in the second half, with 258 of their 328 total rushing yards on 20 carries. They flipped the script from when these teams met in the first Celebration Bowl in 2015. In that one, they lost 41-34 when North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen, now with the Chicago Bears, rushed for 295 yards.
MISSING MAN
Alcorn State played without starting wide receiver Dayall Harris, who did not make the trip to Atlanta for disciplinary reasons. The senior was the Braves' fourth-leading receiver during the regular season with 28 catches in 11 games, with four touchdowns and a team-leading 15.8-yard average per reception.
UP NEXT
North Carolina A&T: The Aggies will replace at least seven starters on defense and at least eight on offense, including Raynard, the entire line, tight end Leroy Hill and running back Marquell Cartwright before opening the 2019 season at home against Elon and then traveling 50 miles to play at Duke.
Alcorn State: The Braves will lose at least four defensive and three offensive starters ahead of their season-opening trip to Southern Mississippi, which will be followed by a game at McNeese State.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|21
|Rushing
|3
|13
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|313
|451
|Total Plays
|62
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|328
|Rush Attempts
|31
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|8.4
|Net Yards Passing
|275
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|12-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|4.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-11
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|8-83
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.8
|7-46.3
|Return Yards
|133
|-5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-112
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|4/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|275
|PASS YDS
|123
|38
|RUSH YDS
|328
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Raynard 7 QB
|L. Raynard
|18/30
|292
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Martin 30 RB
|Ja. Martin
|10
|31
|0
|18
|
M. Cartwright 22 RB
|M. Cartwright
|13
|4
|0
|6
|
L. Raynard 7 QB
|L. Raynard
|8
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Leslie 19 WR
|Z. Leslie
|6
|119
|1
|44
|
E. Bell 13 WR
|E. Bell
|6
|68
|1
|27
|
M. Cartwright 22 RB
|M. Cartwright
|3
|52
|0
|45
|
I. Hicklin 4 WR
|I. Hicklin
|2
|47
|0
|33
|
R. Hunt 81 WR
|R. Hunt
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Wilson 88 WR
|M. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Hill 87 TE
|L. Hill
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Darden 2 S
|J. Darden
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kittles 18 DB
|R. Kittles
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKnight 95 DL
|J. McKnight
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeil 24 DB
|A. McNeil
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blue 96 DE
|S. Blue
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Abram 14 DB
|T. Abram
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson, Jr. 40 DE
|D. Johnson, Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilder 9 LB
|A. Wilder
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Richardson 5 LB
|K. Richardson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cates 94 DL
|J. Cates
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 99 DL
|A. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 34 LB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 35 K
|N. Ruiz
|1/1
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 47 P
|M. Rivers
|5
|41.4
|2
|52
|
L. Raynard 7 QB
|L. Raynard
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 88 WR
|M. Wilson
|4
|28.0
|79
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Leslie 19 WR
|Z. Leslie
|2
|14.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|11/27
|128
|0
|1
|
F. Harper 2 QB
|F. Harper
|1/1
|-5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Waller 3 RB
|D. Waller
|19
|167
|0
|54
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|14
|120
|2
|59
|
C. Blair 11 WR
|C. Blair
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Anthony, Jr. 16 WR
|J. Anthony, Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
P. Simmons 4 RB
|P. Simmons
|4
|6
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Anthony, Jr. 16 WR
|J. Anthony, Jr.
|5
|75
|0
|26
|
C. Blair 11 WR
|C. Blair
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
D. Lewis 88 TE
|D. Lewis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Anderson 81 WR
|R. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hughes 5 WR
|C. Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McNair Jr. 7 WR
|T. McNair Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Waller 3 RB
|D. Waller
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Cole 32 DB
|Q. Cole
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ealey 18 DB
|L. Ealey
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 28 DB
|B. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Whittington 37 LB
|T. Whittington
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Burks 1 CB
|D. Burks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hollis 48 LB
|B. Hollis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morrison 45 DB
|J. Morrison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Muhammad 49 LB
|S. Muhammad
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shippy 55 DL
|S. Shippy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hagans 93 DL
|K. Hagans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 41 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 22 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 61 DL
|C. Monroe
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stewart 46 LS
|M. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 25 DB
|I. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 51 DL
|D. Henderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 91 DL
|M. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|3/3
|29
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|7
|46.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Simmons 4 RB
|P. Simmons
|3
|10.7
|13
|0
|
D. Waller 3 RB
|D. Waller
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Ealey 18 DB
|L. Ealey
|1
|-5.0
|0
|0
