Drive Chart
NCAT
ALCORN

No Text

Wilson's return pushes NCA&T past Alcorn in Celebration Bowl

  • STATS AP
  Dec 15, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) Lamar Raynard passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Malik Wilson returned a kickoff for the game-sealing touchdown Saturday as North Carolina A&T held off Alcorn State to win the Celebration Bowl 24-22, and the Aggies captured their second straight HBCU national championship and third in four years.

The Celebration Bowl kicks off the bowl season by matching up the champions of two historically black leagues, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Raynard, a senior who finished his career with a 35-2 record as a starter, did most of his damage in the first half with touchdown passes of 17 yards to Zachary Leslie and 27 yards to Elijah Bell as North Carolina A&T (10-2) built a 17-3 lead in the second quarter.

Alcorn State (9-4) stormed back in the third quarter. De'Shawn Waller tallied 116 of his 167 rushing yards on just four carries in the period while playing about six miles east of where he grew up.

The Braves pulled within 17-16 on a 30-yard touchdown run by quarterback Noah Johnson, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, and a 29-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the quarter. Johnson rushed for 120 yards and passed for 128.

Wilson countered immediately, fielding the short kickoff on the left side of the field. He took off diagonally toward the middle and then cut up the right sideline for a 79-yard score.

It was the senior's school-record fourth kickoff return for a touchdown this season alongside scores of 98, 99 and 100 yards.

Johnson scored on a 59-yard option keeper early in the fourth quarter to pull the Braves within 24-22.

Johnson rolled out on the ensuing two-point conversion try, and his pass to a sliding Chris Harris was ruled incomplete. Alcorn State punted on its next possession with 5:55 remaining and didn't get the ball back as North Carolina A&T put together a game-ending 11-play drive.

TAKEAWAYS

North Carolina A&T: Other than the clock-eating final drive, the Aggies were stymied on offense in the second half, with Wilson's kickoff return bailing them out. The Aggies entered the game ranked No. 1 in the HBCU poll and No. 11 in FCS.

Alcorn State: The Braves bullied North Carolina A&T in the second half, with 258 of their 328 total rushing yards on 20 carries. They flipped the script from when these teams met in the first Celebration Bowl in 2015. In that one, they lost 41-34 when North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen, now with the Chicago Bears, rushed for 295 yards.

MISSING MAN

Alcorn State played without starting wide receiver Dayall Harris, who did not make the trip to Atlanta for disciplinary reasons. The senior was the Braves' fourth-leading receiver during the regular season with 28 catches in 11 games, with four touchdowns and a team-leading 15.8-yard average per reception.

UP NEXT

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies will replace at least seven starters on defense and at least eight on offense, including Raynard, the entire line, tight end Leroy Hill and running back Marquell Cartwright before opening the 2019 season at home against Elon and then traveling 50 miles to play at Duke.

Alcorn State: The Braves will lose at least four defensive and three offensive starters ahead of their season-opening trip to Southern Mississippi, which will be followed by a game at McNeese State.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:55
13-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
plays
yds
pos
24
22
Touchdown 12:05
13-N.Johnson runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
99
yds
00:36
pos
24
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:38
35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
16
Touchdown 0:51
19-C.McCullough kicks 44 yards from ALCST 35. 88-M.Wilson runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:04
pos
23
16
Field Goal 0:55
19-C.McCullough 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
53
yds
1:54
pos
17
16
Point After TD 4:29
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 4:37
13-N.Johnson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
86
yds
01:07
pos
17
12
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
19-C.McCullough 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
57
yds
00:49
pos
17
6
Point After TD 0:53
35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 1:00
7-L.Raynard complete to 13-E.Bell. 13-E.Bell runs 27 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ALCST 41-J.Thomas Holding declined.
6
plays
70
yds
1:51
pos
16
3
Field Goal 8:38
35-N.Ruiz 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
8
yds
1:02
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:58
19-C.McCullough 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
84
yds
6:40
pos
7
3
Point After TD 12:38
35-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:44
7-L.Raynard complete to 19-Z.Leslie. 19-Z.Leslie runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:16
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 21
Rushing 3 13
Passing 12 6
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-13 3-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 313 451
Total Plays 62 68
Avg Gain 5.0 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 38 328
Rush Attempts 31 39
Avg Rush Yards 1.2 8.4
Net Yards Passing 275 123
Comp. - Att. 19-31 12-29
Yards Per Pass 8.9 4.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-11 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-35 8-83
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-38.8 7-46.3
Return Yards 133 -5
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--5
Kickoffs - Returns 4-112 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-21 1-0
Kicking 4/4 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
NC A&T 10-2 7107024
Alcorn St. 9-4 3310622
ALCORN +7.5, O/U 47
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
 275 PASS YDS 123
38 RUSH YDS 328
313 TOTAL YDS 451
NC A&T
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Raynard 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 292 2 1 157.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 1922 20 6 137.1
L. Raynard 18/30 292 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Martin 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 656 7
Ja. Martin 10 31 0 18
M. Cartwright 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
197 1048 7
M. Cartwright 13 4 0 6
L. Raynard 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 157 3
L. Raynard 8 3 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Leslie 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 119 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 663 9
Z. Leslie 6 119 1 44
E. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 541 6
E. Bell 6 68 1 27
M. Cartwright 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 132 0
M. Cartwright 3 52 0 45
I. Hicklin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
I. Hicklin 2 47 0 33
R. Hunt 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 340 2
R. Hunt 1 6 0 6
M. Wilson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 402 3
M. Wilson 0 0 0 0
L. Hill 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
L. Hill 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Darden 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
J. Darden 9-0 0.0 0
R. Kittles 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
R. Kittles 6-3 0.0 0
J. McKnight 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. McKnight 6-2 0.0 0
A. McNeil 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. McNeil 5-0 0.0 0
S. Blue 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Blue 4-1 0.0 0
T. Abram 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Abram 3-0 0.0 1
D. Johnson, Jr. 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson, Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
A. Wilder 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Wilder 3-2 0.0 0
K. Richardson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Richardson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Cates 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Cates 2-0 0.0 0
A. Richardson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Richardson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruiz 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/10 44/49
N. Ruiz 1/1 36 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
66 39.5 2
M. Rivers 5 41.4 2 52
L. Raynard 7 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 1
L. Raynard 1 26.0 1 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 28.0 79 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 34.0 79 3
M. Wilson 4 28.0 79 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Leslie 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.7 22 0
Z. Leslie 2 14.5 22 0
Alcorn St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Johnson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 128 0 1 73.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 2207 15 9 130.6
N. Johnson 11/27 128 0 1
F. Harper 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 152 2 1 103.9
F. Harper 1/1 -5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Waller 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 167 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
186 1206 12
D. Waller 19 167 0 54
N. Johnson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 120 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 1080 11
N. Johnson 14 120 2 59
C. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 73 0
C. Blair 1 21 0 21
J. Anthony, Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Anthony, Jr. 1 14 0 14
P. Simmons 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
145 735 4
P. Simmons 4 6 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Anthony, Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 365 1
J. Anthony, Jr. 5 75 0 26
C. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 529 6
C. Blair 4 42 0 14
D. Lewis 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
D. Lewis 1 8 0 8
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 1
T. Johnson 1 3 0 3
R. Anderson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 502 3
R. Anderson 0 0 0 0
C. Hughes 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 116 0
C. Hughes 0 0 0 0
T. McNair Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
T. McNair Jr. 0 0 0 0
D. Waller 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 47 1
D. Waller 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Cole 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
Q. Cole 6-3 0.0 0
L. Ealey 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Ealey 5-1 0.0 0
B. Smith 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
B. Smith 5-1 0.0 1
T. Whittington 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
T. Whittington 5-3 1.0 0
D. Burks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Burks 5-1 0.0 0
B. Hollis 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Hollis 5-2 0.0 0
J. Morrison 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Morrison 4-0 0.0 0
S. Muhammad 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Muhammad 4-2 0.0 0
S. Shippy 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Shippy 3-0 0.0 0
K. Hagans 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hagans 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Wilson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Monroe 61 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Monroe 1-2 0.0 0
M. Stewart 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Stewart 1-0 0.0 0
I. Thomas 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
D. Henderson 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Henderson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Smith 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McCullough 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
17/25 45/51
C. McCullough 3/3 29 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. McCullough 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
67 40.4 1
C. McCullough 7 46.3 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Simmons 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.7 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 10.3 13 0
P. Simmons 3 10.7 13 0
D. Waller 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.0 26 0
D. Waller 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Ealey 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 4.0 0 0
L. Ealey 1 -5.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ALCORN 35 2:16 6 65 TD
11:49 ALCORN 48 1:29 4 18 Punt
2:58 ALCORN 35 2:23 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 NCAT 10 1:38 3 7 Punt
9:45 ALCORN 27 1:02 3 8 FG
7:04 ALCORN 45 2:26 5 -2 Punt
3:33 NCAT 30 2:33 6 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 NCAT 24 1:58 5 7 INT
8:03 NCAT 16 2:12 7 76 Downs
4:29 ALCORN 35 1:29 4 -7 Punt
0:55 ALCORN 35 0:04 1 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 ALCORN 35 3:27 7 10 Punt
6:03 NCAT 26 4:45 11 48
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 NCAT 35 0:49 4 -1 Punt
10:15 ALCORN 4 6:40 15 84 FG
0:31 ALCORN 20 0:08 4 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 ALCORN 26 1:28 6 47 INT
8:38 NCAT 35 1:24 4 -21 Punt
4:31 ALCORN 13 0:58 4 3 Punt
0:53 NCAT 35 0:49 8 57 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 NCAT 35 0:00 5 4 Punt
10:42 ALCORN 31 1:53 5 5 Punt
5:44 ALCORN 14 1:07 4 86 TD
2:56 ALCORN 35 1:54 4 53 FG
0:38 NCAT 35 0:36 12 92 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:47 ALCORN 16 1:37 5 12 Punt
NCAA FB Scores