2018 College Football Playoff: Zoo Miami porcupine makes Alabama vs. Oklahoma selection

The expert picks have been rolling in for one of the most highly-anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal matchups in the format's five-year history. Alabama and Oklahoma's Dec. 29 meeting in the Orange Bowl features the top two quarterbacks in the country in Tua Tagovailoa and Heismsan winner Kyler Murray, arguably the best and most successful coach in college football history against one of the sport's brightest young coaching stars and much, much more.

The Orange Bowl is already in full swing with its festivities around the greater Miami area, including a trip to Zoo Miami to get an official game prediction from Pierce, the prognosticating porcupine. When given the opportunity to choose Alabama and Oklahoma, the quilled herbivore chose the food that was directly in front of the Sooners' helmet, thereby selecting what would be a monumental upset in one of the biggest games of the year.

For the record, Pierce is not the only one picking Oklahoma to knock off the Tide. CBS Sports senior college football columnist Dennis Dodd has not only put his Sooners pick on record for the Orange Bowl but is predicting that Lincoln Riley, Kyler Murray and the rest of this year's OU team will go on to win it all.