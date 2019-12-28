2019 Cotton Bowl odds, line: Penn State vs. Memphis picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 roll

The No. 17 Memphis Tigers will take part in a New Year's Six bowl game for the first time in program history when they battle the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. The Tigers (12-1, 7-1) won the AAC championship with a 29-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the league's title game, while the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) finished second in the Big Ten East behind champion Ohio State.

The game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is slated for noon ET on Saturday. Overall, Memphis is 0-4 against members of the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions are favored by seven points in the latest Memphis vs. Penn State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5.

Penn State vs. Memphis spread: Penn State -7

Penn State vs. Memphis over-under: 60.5 points

Penn State vs. Memphis money line: Memphis +201, Penn State -248

Memphis +201, Penn State -248 MEM: 8-4 against the spread

PSU: 4-1 against the spread away from home

The model knows Penn State's defense is a big reason for its success. The Nittany Lions are fifth in the country in run defense at 97.7 yards per game, 10th in sacks with 39.0 (3.25 per game) and 24th in total defense at 330.2 yards per game. The Nittany Lions are also 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an against the spread loss.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford (leg) is expected to be back from injury. He leads the Nittany Lions, completing 178-of-299 passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns, while rushing 103 times for 374 yards and another five touchdowns. Clifford has thrown for four touchdowns in a game twice this year, the last coming against Michigan State on Oct. 26.

But just because the Nittany Lions have been dominant for much of the season does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Memphis spread in the Cotton Bowl 2019.

Memphis named deputy head coach and offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield head coach on Dec. 13. He becomes the 25th head coach in Memphis history and will lead the Tigers against the Nittany Lions. He has been a part of Memphis staffs that led the program to three straight AAC West crowns and four straight bowl games, rolling up 38 wins the past four seasons, including two 10-win years.

The Tigers' ground attack is spearheaded by freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell, who leads the team with 222 carries for 1,425 yards (6.4 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games, including a 14-carry, 209-yard, two-touchdown effort against Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 5.

