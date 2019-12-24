2019 Hawaii Bowl odds, line, spread: BYU vs. Hawaii picks, predictions from advanced model on 8-2 roll

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will go for their first 10-win season since 2010 when they meet a former rival, the BYU Cougars, in the 2019 Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) have six previous double-digit win seasons in program history (1925, '92, 2002, '06, '07 and '10) and will go for their 10th victory before a partisan home crowd. Meanwhile, the Cougars (7-5) are going for their sixth win in the last seven games, but are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games as a favorite. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET.

The Cougars are 2.5-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Hawaii odds, up from an open of two, while the over-under is 65.5 after the total opened at 62.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on the SoFi Hawai'i Bowl and BYU vs. Hawaii. Here are the college football odds and trends for BYU vs. Hawaii:

BYU vs. Hawaii spread: Cougars -2.5

BYU vs. Hawaii over-under: 65.5 points

BYU vs. Hawaii money line: BYU -130, Hawaii +110

BYU: Offense has averaged 520.6 yards per game over the last five games

HAW: Sixth in the country in passing offense (325.9 yards per game)

The model knows the Cougars have a playmaking defense to thwart Hawaii's passing attack. BYU ranks No. 9 in the country in interceptions this season with 15. Ten different Cougars have recorded interceptions, including Payton Wilgar with three and Isaiah Kaufusi, Kavika Fonua and Dayan Ghanwoloku with two.

In addition, the model has factored in that the Cougars' defense has excelled at limiting big plays. BYU has allowed just 37 plays of 20 yards or more this season, ranking No. 6 nationally. Of the 37 plays, 28 have come via the pass, ranking No. 10 nationally.

Even so, the Cougars are no guarantee to cover the BYU vs. Hawaii spread in the Hawaii Bowl 2019.

Hawaii has one of the top passing offenses in the country. The Rainbow Warriors rank sixth in the country in passing offense (325.9 yards per game). Junior quarterback Cole McDonald leads the attack, completing 64.1 percent of his attempts for 3,642 yards and 29 touchdowns. He ranks No. 5 nationally in passing yards, No. 11 in points responsible for (212) and No. 12 in total offense (310.4 yards per game).

In addition, Hawaii has been tough at home the last two seasons. In fact, the Rainbow Warriors are 11-5 in Honolulu over the last two years and have won three straight games on the island.

So who wins Hawaii vs. BYU in the Hawaii Bowl 2019?