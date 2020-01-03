2020 Idaho Potato Bowl odds, line: Ohio vs. Nevada picks, predictions from top-rated simulation on 8-2 roll

After three wins in their final four games, the Nevada Wolf Pack will look to continue their positive trajectory in a bowl setting. Jay Norvell's team will square off against Frank Solich and the Ohio Bobcats in the 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Jan. 3. The Wolf Pack enter Friday's contest with the 100th-ranked scoring defense, giving up an average of 32.10 points per game this season. Ohio, meanwhile, features the 20th-ranked scoring offense, averaging 34.7 points per contest.

Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. Oddsmakers list Ohio as 9.5-point favorites, up three-points from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 61 in the latest Ohio vs. Nevada odds. Before you make any Nevada vs. Ohio picks or 2020 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Nevada. Here are several college football odds for Ohio vs. Nevada.

Ohio vs. Nevada spread: Ohio -9.5

Ohio vs. Nevada over-under: 61 points

Ohio vs. Nevada money line: Ohio -359, Nevada +279

OHIO: 3-2 against the spread in last five games

NEV: Finished the season on a 3-1 run against the spread

The model knows that Ohio will be facing a Nevada offense that hasn't been explosive this season. The Wolf Pack struggled to only 21.3 points per game over the full campaign and, even with an uptick at the end of the season, Nevada's offense shouldn't scare Ohio. When the Bobcats have the ball, the results have been robust, including a scoring clip of nearly 35 points per game. Ohio leans heavily on its potent running game to the tune of 216.5 yards on the ground, and the Bobcats should be able to establish the run on Friday.

But just because the Bobcats have several edges doesn't mean Ohio will cover the Nevada vs. Ohio spread in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2020.

The model understands that Nevada's struggling offense could be a problem in this game but, if the Wolf Pack receive a strong effort from quarterback Carson Strong, the issues could be mitigated. Nevada is 5-4 in games featuring Strong this season and the talented quarterback threw for 351 yards in the team's last game against UNLV. For the season, Strong has completed over 63 percent of his passes for 1,933 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Defensively, Nevada also seemingly matches up reasonably well with Ohio in that the strength of the Wolf Pack's defense is its front seven. The Bobcats need to run the ball effectively to win and Nevada allowed less than 140 rushing yards per game in 2019.

