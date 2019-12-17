2020 NFL Draft: Georgia OL Andrew Thomas, a potential top-five pick, to forgo senior season

No. 5 Georgia will be without its top offensive lineman for the upcoming Sugar Bowl against No. 7 Baylor. Tackle Andrew Thomas announced on his Twitter account that he will forgo his senior season, as well as the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

"As my season ends, I want to thank God for the opportunities He has granted me. I also want to thank the University of Georgia for an incredible three years. My time in Athens has shaped me into the man I am today, and it was a privilege to play between the hedges on Saturdays," Thomas said. "Since I was a kid, I've dreamed of playing in the National Football League. Today, I'm taking a step to turn that dream into a reality -- I will be forgoing our upcoming bowl game and my senior season, and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft."

The decision is hardly surprising given Thomas' ceiling as a potentially high draft pick. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has Thomas going No. 3 overall to Washington in his latest mock draft. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Thomas is seen as likely the top offensive lineman prospect for the draft at the coveted left tackle position.

Thomas was a CBS Sports first-team All-America selection and a member of numerous other All-American teams by other outlets. He has appeared in 41 games for the Bulldogs during his three seasons in Athens, Georgia.