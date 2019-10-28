2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow goes No. 1 overall, Bucs replace Jameis Winston, Daniel Jones gets a weapon

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA In back-to-back drafts, the quarterback who's been the first pick got there after a meteoric rise up draft boards. Burrow would make it three in a row for that trend.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The tank for Miami nets Tagovailoa at No. 2 overall. Have to consider that a win for the organization.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st No need for any movement for the Redskins' pick. Thomas is the best left tackle in college football, and the team is likely going to have a gaping hole at the position next year.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta's defense is porous and the secondary has gotten exploited every week. Okudah would help a great deal, as he's a super-athletic, ball-hawking outside cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Stuck between Young and Jerry Jeudy here for the Jets would be a nice draft-day dilemma. While Darnold needs more offensive weaponry, Young is the better prospect overall, and New York desperately needs more outside pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy is instantly Daniel Jones' No. 1 target -- especially on the outside -- and his fluidity as an athlete gives him positional flexibility. He'll be an awesome fit in Pat Shurmur's West Coast offense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Vic Fangio is likely going to go shopping for an interior pressure creator or two this offseason, and adding Kinlaw would work wonders for the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland has problems at guard and both tackle spots. Wirfs' play strength, relatively impressive athleticism, and versatility would make this a prudent pick for John Dorsey.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Jameis Winston era is trending toward being done after 2019, so the Buccaneers have to turn their attention to the quarterback position. Herbert has all the high-end tools to thrive with Bruce Arians.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 10 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs The Dolphins are trying to add cornerstone pieces to the franchise at premier positions. Tagovailoa at No. 2, and the experienced, long, and athletic Jones at No. 10.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Philip Rivers can still play, but it's time for the team to draft his eventual successor. Eason isn't very experienced but is the most physically gifted passer -- think arm strength -- in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Can't quit this pairing. The Raiders are slowly but surely improving, yet the defense needs a true, game-changing player in the back seven. That can be Simmons, a prototypical, modern-day linebacker.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th I have a feeling Ruggs is going to erupt at the combine, and the Raiders would likely be interested in adding another speed receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Pairing Brown with 2019 third-rounder Zach Allen would give the Cardinals two big, powerful movable chess pieces on their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Malcolm Jenkins has been a leader on the Eagles' defense for years but turns 32 in December. Perfect mentor-mentee situation here.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Diggs is an imposing presence at 6-foot-2 with plus athleticism and outstanding ball skills. He'd really help to keep the Jaguars defense as one of the better units in the AFC.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Corey Davis has not panned out as expected in Nashville, and there's an outside chance Mike Vrabel and Co. would be content with Ryan Tannehill under center to start 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Even if the Lions don't trade Darius Slay, the defense has gotten to be a problem to a certain degree. Fulton would give the secondary a much-needed boost.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Gallimore is a smooth athlete for the position and is strong enough to bull rush NFL interior blockers. He's what the Panthers need, especially with Kawaan Short turning 31 in February.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR While Simmons seemingly stands out as a physical freak of a linebacker, Murray isn't too far behind him athletically.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Hall is out for the season with an ankle injury, but the Cowboys weren't afraid to draft Jaylon Smith and that turned out to be a coup for them. Hall has tremendous all-around ability at the outside corner spot.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 22 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Same selection as last week for Miami. So in this first round, they nabbed a quarterback (Tagovailoa), left tackle (Jones), and edge rusher (Epenesa).

Round 1 - Pick 23 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Henderson can play anywhere, and the Chiefs must add more secondary reinforcement via the draft while Patrick Mahomes is still on his rookie deal.

Round 1 - Pick 24 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota is ecstatic about this selection, and it gives them a serious receiving talent after Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th Gross-Matos is just scratching the surface of his full potential and has a large frame to which he could add more weight. He'd be a perfect base defensive end in Sean McDermott's system.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Shenault is a big-bodied wideout with impeccable skills after the catch because he's twitchier than most wideouts his size and has plus contact balance.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Calvin Throckmorton OL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR While, as a whole, the Seattle offensive line has improved, it's still not the level of where it should be. Throckmorton has played everywhere up front in his Oregon career.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th Aaron Rodgers is getting it done without his top target, Davante Adams, on the field. But Wallace would provide Green Bay with a major deep threat.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Curtis Weaver LB Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore has a dangerous secondary yet could be more imposing across the defensive line. Weaver has been an alpha rusher since his freshman season at Boise State.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Evan Weaver LB California • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Weaver might not "win" at the combine, but he's a tackling machine and savvy zone coverage defender, plus he has awesome size for the linebacker spot.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR More defense for San Francisco? Sure. Davis is a super-rangy center fielder at the safety spot.