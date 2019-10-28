2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow goes No. 1 overall, Bucs replace Jameis Winston, Daniel Jones gets a weapon
LSU's quarterback going No. 1 is the culmination of a gigantic ascension up draft boards
Joe Burrow has been the best quarterback in college football this season, and we need to start talking about him potentially going No. 1 overall. For real.
The LSU passer is completing nearly 80 percent of his passes at 10.8 yards per attempt with 30 touchdowns and four picks playing in the SEC. Goodness. He's been mostly very poised inside the pocket and has flashed athleticism on scrambles. As a former top recruit, he has the inherent ability to be the top pick, and in this mock, he goes No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The draft order below is based on records and strength of schedule. Position rankings are based on my Top 32 Big Board.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
In back-to-back drafts, the quarterback who's been the first pick got there after a meteoric rise up draft boards. Burrow would make it three in a row for that trend.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
The tank for Miami nets Tagovailoa at No. 2 overall. Have to consider that a win for the organization.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
No need for any movement for the Redskins' pick. Thomas is the best left tackle in college football, and the team is likely going to have a gaping hole at the position next year.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Atlanta's defense is porous and the secondary has gotten exploited every week. Okudah would help a great deal, as he's a super-athletic, ball-hawking outside cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Stuck between Young and Jerry Jeudy here for the Jets would be a nice draft-day dilemma. While Darnold needs more offensive weaponry, Young is the better prospect overall, and New York desperately needs more outside pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy is instantly Daniel Jones' No. 1 target -- especially on the outside -- and his fluidity as an athlete gives him positional flexibility. He'll be an awesome fit in Pat Shurmur's West Coast offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Vic Fangio is likely going to go shopping for an interior pressure creator or two this offseason, and adding Kinlaw would work wonders for the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Cleveland has problems at guard and both tackle spots. Wirfs' play strength, relatively impressive athleticism, and versatility would make this a prudent pick for John Dorsey.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
The Jameis Winston era is trending toward being done after 2019, so the Buccaneers have to turn their attention to the quarterback position. Herbert has all the high-end tools to thrive with Bruce Arians.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 10
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
The Dolphins are trying to add cornerstone pieces to the franchise at premier positions. Tagovailoa at No. 2, and the experienced, long, and athletic Jones at No. 10.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Philip Rivers can still play, but it's time for the team to draft his eventual successor. Eason isn't very experienced but is the most physically gifted passer -- think arm strength -- in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Can't quit this pairing. The Raiders are slowly but surely improving, yet the defense needs a true, game-changing player in the back seven. That can be Simmons, a prototypical, modern-day linebacker.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
I have a feeling Ruggs is going to erupt at the combine, and the Raiders would likely be interested in adding another speed receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Pairing Brown with 2019 third-rounder Zach Allen would give the Cardinals two big, powerful movable chess pieces on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Malcolm Jenkins has been a leader on the Eagles' defense for years but turns 32 in December. Perfect mentor-mentee situation here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs is an imposing presence at 6-foot-2 with plus athleticism and outstanding ball skills. He'd really help to keep the Jaguars defense as one of the better units in the AFC.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Corey Davis has not panned out as expected in Nashville, and there's an outside chance Mike Vrabel and Co. would be content with Ryan Tannehill under center to start 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Even if the Lions don't trade Darius Slay, the defense has gotten to be a problem to a certain degree. Fulton would give the secondary a much-needed boost.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Gallimore is a smooth athlete for the position and is strong enough to bull rush NFL interior blockers. He's what the Panthers need, especially with Kawaan Short turning 31 in February.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
While Simmons seemingly stands out as a physical freak of a linebacker, Murray isn't too far behind him athletically.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Hall is out for the season with an ankle injury, but the Cowboys weren't afraid to draft Jaylon Smith and that turned out to be a coup for them. Hall has tremendous all-around ability at the outside corner spot.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 22
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Same selection as last week for Miami. So in this first round, they nabbed a quarterback (Tagovailoa), left tackle (Jones), and edge rusher (Epenesa).
Round 1 - Pick 23
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson can play anywhere, and the Chiefs must add more secondary reinforcement via the draft while Patrick Mahomes is still on his rookie deal.
Round 1 - Pick 24
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Minnesota is ecstatic about this selection, and it gives them a serious receiving talent after Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos is just scratching the surface of his full potential and has a large frame to which he could add more weight. He'd be a perfect base defensive end in Sean McDermott's system.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault is a big-bodied wideout with impeccable skills after the catch because he's twitchier than most wideouts his size and has plus contact balance.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
While, as a whole, the Seattle offensive line has improved, it's still not the level of where it should be. Throckmorton has played everywhere up front in his Oregon career.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma State • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Aaron Rodgers is getting it done without his top target, Davante Adams, on the field. But Wallace would provide Green Bay with a major deep threat.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Baltimore has a dangerous secondary yet could be more imposing across the defensive line. Weaver has been an alpha rusher since his freshman season at Boise State.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Evan Weaver LB
California • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Weaver might not "win" at the combine, but he's a tackling machine and savvy zone coverage defender, plus he has awesome size for the linebacker spot.
Round 1 - Pick 31
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
More defense for San Francisco? Sure. Davis is a super-rangy center fielder at the safety spot.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Small, incredibly-twitchy with plus ball skills. That's the one-sentence summary on Reagor right now, and Bill Belichick loves wideouts like that.
-
