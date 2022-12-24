The San Diego State Aztecs seek their third consecutive postseason victory Saturday when they face the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl. Both programs have enjoyed recent bowl success and are looking for another season-ending victory. The Aztecs (7-5) can reach three consecutive bowl wins for the second time in program history. They beat UTSA 38-24 in last year's Frisco Bowl. MTSU (7-5) has won two of its past three bowl appearances and upset Toledo 31-24 in last season's Bahamas Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. The Aztecs are 7-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 Caesars Sportsbook's San Diego State vs. MTSU odds.

San Diego State vs. MTSU point spread: San Diego State -7

San Diego State vs. MTSU over/under total: 47.5 points

San Diego State vs. MTSU money line: San Diego State -260, MTSU +210

MTSU: The Blue Raiders are 5-1 against the spread in their past six non-conference games.

SDSU: The Aztecs are 4-1 ATS in their past five December games.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs feature one of the most explosive and unheralded playmakers in the country in senior Jordan Byrd, whose big plays have made the difference in several games this season. Byrd has been a mainstay in the rushing game, with 389 yards on 91 carries for a 4.3-yard average and three touchdowns. But his most significant impact has been in the return game, where his penchant for game-breaking plays have sparked the Aztecs on numerous occasions.

They trailed San Jose State 14-0 at home before Byrd took a kickoff return 95 yards for a touchdown to slice the deficit in half and energize what had been a lifeless club. San Diego State went on to a comfortable 43-27 victory. Byrd had a 66-yard punt return for a score and a 53-yard rushing touchdown against Idaho State. He also had a 15-yard touchdown catch against Hawaii, making him the first FBS player since 2018 to score touchdowns in four different manners.

Why MTSU can cover

The Blue Raiders started their season 2-1 against modest competition but made national headlines with a 45-31 road upset of the Miami Hurricanes as 25.5-point underdogs, one of the biggest outright upsets of the college football season. New Mexico State was a similar-sized underdog in its 49-14 win over Liberty in the regular-season finale.

Middle Tennessee State returned a first-quarter interception for a touchdown to take a quick 10-0 lead over the Hurricanes before senior quarterback Chase Cunningham led a big-play offense that dominated the rest of the way. Cunningham finished with 408 yards on 16 completions for an average of 25.5 yards per completion. He finished with three touchdowns and added a 9-yard rushing score. The Raiders dropped their next three contests but rebounded to win four of five down the stretch and earn a bowl bid.

