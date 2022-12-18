The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Connecticut Huskies square off in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday afternoon. Marshall recorded an 8-4 overall record, ending the regular season on a three-game win streak. On Nov. 26, the Thundering Herd outlasted Georgia Southern 28-23. Meanwhile, UConn went 6-6 on the season. In the season finale, the Huskies had their three-game win streak snapped, losing to Army 34-17.

Kickoff from Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Thundering Herd at -11 in Marshall vs. UConn odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any UConn vs. Marshall picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Marshall and just locked in its picks and Myrtle Beach Bowl 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Marshall vs. Connecticut:

Marshall vs. UConn spread: Thundering Herd -11

Marshall vs. UConn over/under: 40.5 points

Marshall vs. UConn money line: Thundering Herd -420, Huskies +320

MRSH: Under is 5-0 in Thundering Herd last five games following an ATS loss

CONN: Huskies are 5-0 ATS in their last five non-conference games

Marshall vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall owns an effective and dynamic ground attack. The Thundering Herd have been able to consistently win the battle at the line of scrimmage and create huge rush lanes. They were ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in rush yards per game (205.6). Senior running back Khalan Laborn runs with power and embraces contact to gain positive yards.

Laborn can break many arm tackles and is explosive in short areas. The Virginia native is 12th in the nation in rushing yards (1,423) and tied for seventh in rush touchdowns (16). He's finished with 100-plus yards on the ground in nine games this year. In his last outing, Laborn logged 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Marshall will be up against a Huskies defense that allows 166.3 rushing yards per game.

Why UConn can cover

UConn brings a running back-by-committee approach to its ground attack. The Huskies averaged 194.9 rushing yards per game and have two players who have racked up at least 520 yards on the year. Freshman running back Victor Rosa is the leading ball carrier in UConn's backfield. Rosa has great change-of-direction ability and is slippery in the open field. The Connecticut native has 124 rushes for 561 yards and nine touchdowns. In the loss to Army, he logged 12 carries for 111 yards and one score.

Sophomore running back Devontae Houston (5-foot-9) is a shifty runner who can hide behind the line before bursting to the second level. Houston has 79 carries for 538 yards with three scores. He's logged 80-plus rush yards in four of his last five games. On Nov. 19, Houston had 10 rushes for 83 yards with 8.3 yards per carry. Senior running back Robert Burns provides the Huskies with a bruising tailback. Burns sits at 231 pounds and constantly falls forward when being tackled. He's amassed 371 yards with two scores. The Florida native has recorded at least 55 rush yards in three of his last five contests.

How to make UConn vs. Marshall picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 40 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Marshall vs. UConn? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.