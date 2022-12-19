The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl features the Marshall Thundering Herd (8-4) and the Connecticut Huskies (6-6) battling on Monday afternoon. The Thundering Herd suit up in a bowl game for the sixth straight year. Last year, Marshall fell to Louisiana 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl. Meanwhile, UConn is playing in its first bowl matchup since 2015. The Huskies had a preseason win total of just 2.5 games, but greatly exceeded expectations in the first year under head coach Jim Mora Jr.

Kickoff from Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Thundering Herd are 12-point favorites in the latest Marshall vs. UConn odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 40.5, up half a point from the opening line.

Marshall vs. UConn spread: Thundering Herd -12

Marshall vs. UConn over/under: 40.5 points

Marshall vs. UConn money line: Thundering Herd -455, Huskies +345

MRSH: Under is 5-0 in Thundering Herd last five games following an ATS loss

CONN: Huskies are 5-0 ATS in their last five non-conference games

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall plays outstanding and disciplined defense. The Thundering Herd ended the regular season ranked first in the Sun Belt in scoring (16.2), second in total offense (292.8), third in rush defense (88.8) and first in pass defense (204). Junior linebacker Eli Neal is one of the standouts. Neal has great awareness and instincts and is a tackling machine for Marshall. The Tennessee native leads the team in 88 total tackles with three sacks and two pass deflections. Neal has secured double-digit stops in three games this season.

Junior defensive lineman Owen Porter is a menace coming off the edge. Porter can win with speed and finesse. The West Virginia native is tied for 11th in the nation in sacks (9.5). He's logged at least a half-sack in five of his last six games. In his last contest, he finished with a season-high nine tackles and one sack. Senior defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander is another pass-rushing threat. Cumberlander has violent hands and is second on the squad in sacks (6.5). On Nov. 26, he recorded a season-high seven tackles with three sacks.

Why UConn can cover

UConn brings a running back-by-committee approach to its ground attack. The Huskies averaged 194.9 rushing yards per game and have two players who have racked up at least 520 yards on the year. Freshman running back Victor Rosa is the leading ball carrier in UConn's backfield. Rosa has great change-of-direction ability and is slippery in the open field. The Connecticut native has 124 rushes for 561 yards and nine touchdowns. In the loss to Army, he logged 12 carries for 111 yards and one score.

Sophomore running back Devontae Houston (5-foot-9) is a shifty runner who can hide behind the line before bursting to the second level. Houston has 79 carries for 538 yards with three scores. He's logged 80-plus rush yards in four of his last five games. On Nov. 19, Houston had 10 rushes for 83 yards with 8.3 yards per carry. Senior running back Robert Burns provides the Huskies with a bruising tailback. Burns sits at 231 pounds and constantly falls forward when being tackled. He's amassed 371 yards with two scores. The Florida native has recorded at least 55 rush yards in three of his last five contests.

