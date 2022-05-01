Georgia set a modern record for most players picked from a single school in one NFL Draft, as 15 Bulldogs were taken among the 262 players selected this weekend. The record-setting haul for UGA breaks the previous best of 14 players set by Ohio State in 2004 and matched by LSU in 2020. The huge weekend for the Bulldogs underscored yet another big draft for the SEC as a whole.

The conference produced the most draft picks for a 16th consecutive year with a total of 65 players taken, including 34 of the 105 players selected in the first three rounds. Landing in second place was the Big Ten, which produced 48 total draft picks with 21 coming in the first three rounds.

By contrast, the remaining three Power Five conferences -- the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 -- combined to produce 71 total picks. Particularly striking was the fact that Texas had no one drafted for the first time since 2014 and for just the second time since 1938. One of the top non-SEC or Big Ten highlights came from the AAC, as Cincinnati saw nine players taken. That impressive tally for the Bearcats marked the most for a program from outside the Power Five since Houston had seven players taken in 1990.

It also validated the legitimacy of what Cincinnati accomplished in the 2021 season, when the Bearcats became the first team from outside the Power Five to reach the College Football Playoff. Detractors suggested there remained a significant talent gap between the Bearcats and their CFP peers Alabama, Georgia and Michigan. But Cincinnati had more players taken than the Wolverines and Crimson Tide.

Also standing out with a strong showing was the Missouri Valley Conference of the FCS, which produced eight selections. That tally exceeded the total of the MAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA, which each produced six picks.

Here's the 2022 NFL Draft broken down by school and conference.

2022 NFL Draft picks by schools, conferences

SEC (65)

Georgia — 15

LSU — 10

Alabama — 7

Ole Miss — 6

Tennessee — 5

Texas A&M — 4

Kentucky — 4

Florida — 3

Arkansas — 3

South Carolina — 3

Mississippi State — 2

Missouri — 2

Auburn — 1

Big Ten (48)

Penn State — 8

Ohio State — 6

Michigan — 5

Wisconsin — 5

Michigan State — 4

Minnesota — 4

Purdue — 3

Nebraska — 3

Illinois — 3

Iowa — 2

Rutgers — 2

Maryland — 2

Indiana — 1

Pac-12 (25)

UCLA — 6

Washington — 4

Arizona State — 4

USC — 3

California — 2

Washington State — 2

Stanford — 1

Oregon State — 1

Oregon — 1

Utah — 1

Big 12 (25)



Oklahoma — 7

Baylor — 6

Iowa State — 4

Oklahoma State — 3

Texas Tech — 2

Kansas State — 2

Kansas — 1

ACC (21)

Virginia Tech — 4

North Carolina — 4

NC State — 2

Pittsburgh — 2

Clemson — 2

Wake Forest — 2

Florida State — 1

Boston College — 1

Virginia — 1

Georgia Tech — 1

Miami — 1

AAC (19)

Cincinnati — 9

Houston — 3

Tulsa — 2

Memphis — 2

SMU — 2

UCF — 1

Mountain West (11)

San Diego State — 4

Nevada — 2

Colorado State — 1

Wyoming — 1

Air Force — 1

Fresno State — 1

Boise State — 1

MAC (6)

Central Michigan — 2

Toledo — 2

Western Michigan — 1

Miami (Ohio) —1

Conference USA (6)

UTSA — 2

Western Kentucky — 2

UAB — 1

Marshall — 1

Sun Belt (6)

Louisiana — 2

Coastal Carolina — 2

South Alabama — 1

Appalachian State — 1

Other