The Sun Belt title will be on the line when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers visit the Troy Trojans for the 2022 Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday. Coastal Carolina rode a 9-2 record to the top of the East Division, while Troy won the West by going 10-2. This will be the first time either team has played in the Championship Game. The Chanticleers took a 47-7 walloping from James Madison last time out, while the Trojans are coming off a 48-19 road win over Arkansas State.

The game is set to kick off at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. at 3:30 p.m ET. The Trojans are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Troy vs. Coastal Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Trojans -7.5

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 47.5 points

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Trojans -305, Chanticleers +240

Troy: 9-3 against the spread this year

Coastal Carolina: 3-1 against the spread on the road this year

Why Troy can cover

While quarterback Gunnar Watson and the Trojan offense can occasionally put up lots of points, it's Troy's defense that won the West. The Trojans have allowed a stingy 16.8 points per game, good for the second-best mark in the Sun Belt. The Trojans have won multiple games this season while scoring just 10 points. Watson can occasionally spearhead major scoring efforts, but head coach Jon Sumrall seems quite content to play defensively and contain his opponents.

There's a chance that the Chanticleers could be without quarterback Grayson McCall, the Sun Belt Player of the Year. If Coastal Carolina is forced to play a backup, Troy should have little trouble shutting down the Chanticleers and could win by multiple scores.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

It's not clear yet whether McCall will miss the game. If he does play, however, Coastal Carolina should be able to at least muster up enough offense to keep the game close. McCall's Player of the Year honors have been well-earned. His average of 257.1 passing yards per game was the third-best in the conference. He threw just one interception in nine games played. He is the first player in conference history to win Player of the Year three times.

Redshirt senior Sam Pinckney is the top target in the offense. Pinckney's 76 receiving yards per game is good for the fourth-best mark in the conference. He's found the end zone twice this season.

