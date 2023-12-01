No. 2 Michigan (12-0) can cement its spot in the College Football Playoff field when it faces No. 16 Iowa (10-2) in the 2023 Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night. The Wolverines picked up their biggest win of the season last week, getting past rival Ohio State in a 30-24 final. Iowa closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak to clinch its spot in the conference title game. However, the Hawkeyes only faced one ranked team this year, losing to then-No. 7 Penn State in a 31-0 final.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Wolverines are 21.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under is 35.

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Michigan -21.5

Michigan vs. Iowa over/under: 35

Michigan vs. Iowa money line: Michigan -2664, Iowa +1177



MICH: The Wolverines have covered the spread in six of their last eight games.

IOWA: The Hawkeyes have won seven of their last eight games.

Michigan vs. Iowa live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has not only been dominant defensively, but it has showcased its firepower offensively as well. The Wolverines have scored at least 24 points in every game this season, surpassing the 40-point mark on five occasions. They are coming off their most important win of the year, beating Ohio State to clinch their spot in this week's game.

Senior running back Blake Corum has rushed for 976 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging nearly five yards per carry. He has gone over 85 yards in three straight games, including 145 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State's strong defense three weeks ago. Iowa's offense is not going to be able to keep pace with Michigan's offense, as the Hawkeyes were blanked by Penn State in their only game against a ranked team this year.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is riding a four-game winning streak and has one of the best defenses in college football, which makes the Hawkeyes an extremely difficult team to blow out. Their lone loss in their last eight games came against Minnesota by just two points in October. They have also scored in double figures in all but one game this season, so Michigan might need to score 35-plus points against Iowa's elite defense to cover this spread.

The Hawkeyes have a solid rushing attack of their own, with running backs Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson combining for nearly 1,200 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Deacon Hill had one of his best performances of the season at the beginning of November, throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown in a win over Rutgers. There should be plenty of rushing from both teams, which means the clock will be running throughout the evening, limiting the overall possessions.

