Alabama commit Ryan Williams, the No. 4 overall player and top wide receiver in the Class of 2025, has reclassified to the 2024 class and will enroll at the school this summer. Williams, a 6-foot, 165-pounder from Saraland (Alabama) High School, will sign with the Crimson Tide during the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Williams announced his commitment on Sunday after a fantastic performance in the Alabama Class 6A championship game. He tallied 11 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns, a 12-yard rushing touchdown and an 86-yard kick return for a touchdown in the loss to Clay-Chalkville.

"It was a big decision, Williams told 247Sports. "It hurts after losing the state title game. It was about dominating at the high school level and knowing I'm ready for the next level. That played a big part in it as did my family being behind me in all situations. They know I'm ready because I'm going to put the work in."

"Electric playmaker with excellent top-end speed and make-you-miss elusiveness," wrote Gabe Brooks, national scouting analyst for 247Sports. "Requisite height and length on a sinewy, wiry frame that will hold some more mass. Dynamic receiver outside or in the slot with personnel flexibility to take hand-offs now and then. Enormously productive with high per-touch rates. Provides an immediate return game option at the next level."

Williams had 187 catches, 3,254 receiving yards, 47 receiving touchdowns, 94 rushing attempts, 1,078 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns during his three-year high school football career.

Williams will maintain his five-star status and will be ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins.