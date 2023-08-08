Alabama landed a huge commitment Tuesday when Peyton Woodyard, a four-star defensive back in the Class of 2024, announced that he has flipped his commitment from Georgia to the Crimson Tide. Woodyard, the No. 153-ranked player in the current recruiting class, had been committed to the Bulldogs since Jan. 3.

"They have put so many guys in the League (NFL)," Woodyard said, according to 247 Sports. "From Minkah Fitzpatrick to Brian Branch and Landon Collins, I could go on and on. Not only that, Bama just felt like home for me. I grew up an Alabama fan and I have a ton of family there. My dad is from Mobile and he's a Bama fan too, a lot of my family are so it's an exciting time for all of us."

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound safety from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, made his announcement in a video posted to social media. He credited the hands-on approach by head coach Nick Saban as one of the primary factors in his decision.

"The opportunity to be coached by Nick Saban was huge for me," Woodyard said. "He's heavily involved with the defensive backs and specifically the safeties and that was big for me."

Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of Alabama's recruiting class.

"Natural safety who does everything well," Biggins wrote. "Plays in a defense where he's asked to cover and play run support and does both very well. Shows good range and covers a lot of ground on the back end. He's a plus athlete who runs well and makes plays sideline to sideline. He's a solid tackler and will fly off the hash in run support and does a nice job wrapping up and rarely misses in a one on one situation. Natural leader and well respected by his peers. Tremendous off the field work ethic and a future captain at the next level. Also plays baseball but will focus on football in college."

Woodyard is the 11th player in the Class of 2024 to commit to Alabama. His pledge has vaulted Alabama from No. 10 to No. 5 in the 247 Sports Team Rankings.