Alabama looking for another offensive coordinator as Brian Daboll leaves for Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced on Sunday that they have hired Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the same position. Daboll just capped off his first season as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator, one which resulted in a win over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Daboll's one year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was preceded by 17 seasons in the NFL. Most recently, he was tight ends coach for the New England Patriots in their Super Bowl LII victory over the Atlanta Falcons. In all, Daboll has spent 11 years with the Patriots with stints with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs sprinkled in between.

At Alabama, Daboll led an offense that finished 15th in points per game with a run-heavy focus. The Tide consistently spread the ball around to numerous running backs and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Now, Alabama coach Nick Saban's next hire will be his fourth offensive coordinator in the last three seasons after he had Steve Sarkisian replace Lane Kiffin two years ago for the 2017 CFP National Championship. Sarkisian then went on to become the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

It may be as simple for Saban as promoting co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Locksley, who is already on the Crimson Tide staff. Locksley, a former offensive coordinator himself (Illinois, Maryland) and one-time head coach (New Mexico), was an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2016 before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach this past season.