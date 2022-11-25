It might not have the typical stakes, but it's still the latest edition of one of the biggest rivalries in sports when the Alabama Crimson Tide host the Auburn Tigers in Saturday's 2022 Iron Bowl. No. 8 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) would need a ton of help to avoid missing the College Football Playoff for the second time in nine years, while Auburn (5-6, 2-5) needs to win Saturday to earn bowl eligibility. The Crimson Tide eased to a 34-0 victory against Austin Peay last Saturday, on the heels of four straight games against ranked teams. They lost two of those 00 52-49 to No. 6 Tennessee and 32-31 to 11th-ranked LSU in overtime. Auburn has won consecutive games under the direction of interim coach and former star running back Cadillac Williams, who took over after Bryan Harsin was fired following a loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Crimson Tide as 22-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds. Before making any Auburn vs. Alabama picks or bets, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Auburn vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -22

Auburn vs. Alabama over/under: 49.5 points

Auburn vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -2000, Tigers +1050

AUB: Their six losses are by an average of 16.5 points

ALA: Their two losses are by a total of three points

Why the Crimson Tide can cover

Despite its troubles putting games away, Alabama is one of the best in FBS on both sides of the ball. Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young leads the offense and star pass rusher Will Anderson sets the tone on defense, and the Tide are fourth in FBS in point differential at plus-22.8 per game. They are 6-0 straight-up at home and 4-1 against the spread, and the home team is 5-0 ATS in the past five Iron Bowls. Young leads an offense that averages 40 points (sixth in FBS) and 472 yards per contest (17th), and he has 2,644 passing yards, 24 TDs and four interceptions.

Receivers Ja'Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton have more than 500 receiving yards and six TDs apiece. Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan have combined for 1,343 rushing yards and 11 TDs, and Auburn allows almost 175 yards per game on the ground (93rd). The Tide defense allows 4.4 yards per play (fourth in FBS) and 108 rushing yards (14th). Auburn's offensive strength is on the ground, as it ranks 31st running the ball but 115th through the air, so Bama will force the Tigers to throw. Anderson, who has eight sacks, will be looking forward to that.

Why the Tigers can cover

Williams, a star running back for the Tigers from 2001-04, seems to have galvanized the team, and they could be playing hard to get him the full-time job. They also will be desperate to get the victory that can secure a 10th straight bowl berth in a season that went downhill quickly. Alabama is stout against the run, but that's what Auburn does best, so Tank Bigsby will see plenty of work. The junior is 36th in the nation with 907 rushing yards and has scored 10 TDs. Quarterback Robby Ashford will provide a different look, as he has 589 yards on the ground.

Ashford has struggled as a passer, but he has strong options to throw to, with receivers Koy Moore and Ja'Varrius Johnson and running back Jarquez Hunter each averaging at least 14.9 yards per catch. Bigsby rushed for 110 yards in last week's victory, while Hunter rushed for 109 and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Moore. The Tigers defense has 12 takeaways and 26 sacks. Defensive end Derick Hall has 6.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Auburn is 4-0 ATS in its past four games in November and is 4-3 ATS in its SEC games this season.

