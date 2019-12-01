Alabama vs. Auburn: Twitter reacts to Crimson Tide missing late field goal in Iron Bowl loss to Tigers

When Alabama and Auburn play one another in the Iron Bowl, there's usually a ton of fireworks. Saturday was no different as the Tigers edged the Crimson Tide thanks to a late missed field goal from kicker Joseph Bulovas.

Bulovas pushed the 30-yard field goal and it clanked off the right upright. In doing so, Auburn came away with a 48-45 victory over their in-state rivals.

The 48 points are the most that Alabama has ever surrendered under head coach Nick Saban. It's also the most that Saban has given up since he was at Michigan State in 1999.

Considering that Alabama fell short in the final minutes yet again, let's just say that fans had some fun at the Crimson Tide's expense on Twitter.

it’s not an Alabama game until the kicker misses a crucial field goal pic.twitter.com/KtNgYy6nlw — Matt Sullivan (@msully_94) December 1, 2019

Alabama should never kick a field goal @ Auburn ever again #IronBowl pic.twitter.com/9jKtqbll0p — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 1, 2019

america watching when alabama misses the field goal #IronBowl pic.twitter.com/mHy7TSC48o — abby (@abby_geniusz) December 1, 2019

Me watching Alabama miss their field goal: pic.twitter.com/7Wr9Xaq7zQ — briamiapia ☀️ (@briamiapia) December 1, 2019

Alabama just doinked a 30-yard field goal off the upright down 3 to its rival with the Playoff on the line, AND IT'S NOT EVEN THEIR MOST CONSEQUENTIAL OR SHOCKING MISSED KICK IN THIS STADIUM IN THIS DECADE — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 1, 2019

Nick Saban: Make a field goal



Every Alabama Kicker:

pic.twitter.com/Y9otLzz06l — rampu (@rampu20) December 1, 2019

When you’re an #Alabama fan & your season comes down to a field goal... #IronBowl pic.twitter.com/OZPnl7UvuN — Sam Franco (@samjfranco) December 1, 2019

The kicking game hasn't exactly been kind to Alabama in recent years. In the 2013 Iron Bowl you may recall, the Crimson Tide lost on a missed field goal that Auburn's Chris Davis ran back for a touchdown as time expired in one of the great endings in college football history.

It certainly isn't the season that Alabama envisioned, but a season-ending injury to star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a wrench into the team's success. With two losses under their belt, the Crimson Tide won't be playing in the College Football Playoff.