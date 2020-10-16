Who's Playing

No. 3 Georgia @ No. 2 Alabama

Current Records: Georgia 3-0; Alabama 3-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestead, the Georgia Bulldogs will be on the road. The Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect three-game season.

When you finish with 217 more yards than your opponent like UGA did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their game against the Tennessee Volunteers by a conclusive 44-21 score. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12 points in UGA's favor. UGA QB Stetson Bennett was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 238 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 15 points for UGA. K Jack Podlesny delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at the half for Bama and the Ole Miss Rebels last week, but Bama stepped up in the second half for a 63-48 victory. RB Najee Harris had a dynamite game for the Crimson Tide; he rushed for five TDs and 206 yards on 23 carries.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bulldogs rank first in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. As for Bama, they come into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa,, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa,, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last six years.