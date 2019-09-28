Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)
Current Records: Alabama 4-0-0; Ole Miss 2-2-0
What to Know
Alabama is 3-1 against Ole Miss since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. An SEC battle is on tap between Alabama and Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ole Miss will need to watch out since the Crimson Tide have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
Alabama brought a three-game winning streak into their matchup against So. Miss last week; they left with a four-game streak. Alabama took their game with ease, bagging a 49-7 win over So. Miss. QB Tua Tagovailoa had a stellar game for the Crimson Tide as he passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tagovailoa's 74-yard TD bomb to WR Henry Ruggs III in the first quarter.
The Rebels were out to avenge their 27-16 loss to California from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Rebels fell to California 28-20.
Alabama's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Ole Miss' defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Alabama has yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, Ole Miss is 17th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 288.50 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Rebels.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 37.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Crimson Tide as a 34.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Alabama have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Alabama 62 vs. Ole Miss 7
- Sep 30, 2017 - Alabama 66 vs. Ole Miss 3
- Sep 17, 2016 - Alabama 48 vs. Ole Miss 43
- Sep 19, 2015 - Ole Miss 43 vs. Alabama 37
