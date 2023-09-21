No. 13 Alabama will host No. 15 Ole Miss for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in a critical early-season test for both programs. The Crimson Tide are coming off a sloppy 17-3 win at South Florida marred by ineffective quarterback play from Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. The Rebels, meanwhile, ran away from Georgia Tech last week thanks to 21 fourth-quarter points in a 48-23 shootout.

This will be the first massive SEC West game of the year. Sure, there other division teams that have already played conference games, but this matchup between top-15 teams will help define the landscape of the division and could have massive ramifications in the race to the College Football Playoff.

What will go down Saturday afternoon in T-Town? Let's break down the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Rebels with picks straight up and against the spread.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Need to know

Alabama is back to where it started: Coach Nick Saban announced Monday that opening-day starter Jalen Milroe will return to the starting lineup after Buchner and Simpson struggled last weekend. It's odd that Saban made that announcement on Monday considering that Sunday isn't a game prep day for the Tide. Nevertheless, here we are. Will Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees alter the offense to fit Milroe's specific skills, since he has the ability to make big plays on the ground? Or, will they try to fit a square peg into a round hole like they did during the win over Middle Tennessee and loss to Texas? The focus will be on Milroe, of course, but he's only one part of the puzzle that needs to be put together in order to bring the Crimson Tide back into the CFP race.

Status of Quinshon Judkins: The star running back led the SEC in rushing last season but has struggled to get going in 2023. He's been banged up and barely practiced a week ago entering the Georgia Tech game. In a reserve roll for the majority of the afternoon, Judkins only got 13 carries for 37 yards. As a result, quarterback Jaxson Dart became the focal point of the rushing attack as he racked up 136 yards and two touchdowns. Can Kiffin find a way to be more balanced with the rushing attack through Judkins -- or any of the other running backs? That would protect Dart a bit more and allow him to stretch the field through the air on a more consistent basis. Kiffin typically has an ace or two (or 10) up his sleeve when the Rebs play the Tide, and a healthy Judkins will give Kiffin more options.

The Pete Golding factor: The first-year defensive coordinator for the Rebels spent the previous five years leading the Crimson Tide defense. That gives him plenty of perspective on the strengths and weakness of Milroe -- who started the Texas A&M game last season. Plus, Golding's career in T-Town didn't exactly end on a high note. Saban rarely fires assistants, but he does guide them to the exit and not-so-subtly asks them to look for other work. That familiarity with Milroe combined with the revenge factor will make this a fascinating matchup.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

The Rebels aren't getting any respect from the oddsmakers; they've hovered around a touchdown underdog all week. Not only will the Rebels cover, but they'll win this one outright. Alabama's struggles up front on the defensive side of the ball will allow Kiffin to get creative with his offensive attack. In turn, this will be a high-scoring affair. Is Milroe capable of keeping up with Dart and the rest of Kiffin's weapons? Nope. Take the points and consider the money line as well. Pick: Ole Miss (+7)

