Alabama's Joseph Bullovas writes apology to fans for missed field goal in Iron Bowl loss
Bulovas missed a 30-yard field goal late in the 48-45 loss to Auburn on Saturday
Alabama sophomore kicker Joseph Bulovas wrote a formal apology to fans on Sunday, one day after he clanked a 30-yard field goal off of the left upright with 2 minutes left in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide eventually lost 48-45 to Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation," Bulovas wrote in a Twitter post. "Nobody was more disappointed than myself. Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself. To the fans, my coaches, and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you.
"I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I'm confident I will come back better because of it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that's what's motivating going forward. I have and will always give it everything I've got for this team which is something that will never change. God Bless and Roll Tide."
It was Bulovas' only missed kick of the game. He connected on a 40-yard field goal on the first drive of the game and was 6 of 6 on extra points on the afternoon. He finished the regular season 8 of 11 on field goal attempts, splitting time with an injured Will Reichard.
Alabama has missed 101 field goal attempts since Nick Saban took over the program prior to the 2007 season -- eight more than any other program in FBS.
Bulovas' apology is a nice gesture, but it might not have been necessary considering how the game played out for the Tide. It was one of the sloppiest games of Saban's tenure in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Quarterback Mac Jones threw two pick sixes, including a 100-yarder in the third quarter. The team committed 13 penalties for 96 yards, including an illegal substitution on fourth-and-4 with 1:06 left after Auburn lined its punter up at wide receiver on a play that would have given the ball back to Bama for another opportunity to tie the game.
