Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Auburn 5-4, Arkansas 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.66

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in a SEC West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Last Saturday, Auburn strolled past Vanderbilt with points to spare, taking the game 31-15.

Jarquez Hunter went supernova for Auburn, rushing for 183 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 9.6 yards per carry. Hunter was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 67 yards. Payton Thorne was another key contributor, throwing for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Arkansas' six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Florida out 39-36. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Arkansas' three-point performance the game before.

KJ Jefferson was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown. Cam Little did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and three extra points.

Arkansas was down by three with only zero seconds left when they drove 25 yards for the winning score. Jefferson hit Tyrone Broden from four yards out and that was all she wrote.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 5-4 and Arkansas to 3-6.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with Arkansas going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Auburn lost to Arkansas on the road by a decisive 41-27 margin when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Can Auburn avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Arkansas.