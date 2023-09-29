Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Texas A&M 3-1, Arkansas 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Texas A&M is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Texas A&M strolled past Auburn with points to spare, taking the game 27-10.

The team won by holding Auburn to a paltry 200 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Texas A&M's ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out seven times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Edgerrin Cooper and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Arkansas after they claimed the first score on Saturday, but it was LSU who ended up claiming the real prize. Arkansas fell just short of LSU by a score of 34-31.

Luke Hasz put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Hasz posted 100+ receiving yards. The team also got some help courtesy of KJ Jefferson, who threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Arkansas, racking up 11 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Cam Little: he added nine points with three field goals, and another two kicking extra points.

Texas A&M's win bumped their season record to 3-1 while Arkansas' defeat dropped theirs to 2-2.

While only Texas A&M took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be Arkansas' first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as the two teams haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Aggies have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 4.8 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Razorbacks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4.8 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Texas A&M is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Arkansas.